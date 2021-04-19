River rescue team gearing up for boating, swimming seasons

With both air and water temperatures warming up and as mid-spring heads into early summer, activity on area lakes and rivers is increasing.
For the Carroll County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management Agency and its Water Rescue Team, that means it’s time to start tuning up the rescue boats and getting the scuba equipment ready.
According to Deputy Chief Bud Benefield, the combination of spring weather and people looking to get outside after an extended period of isolation could make for an even busier time on Carroll County waterways this year.
Peak time for boating and swimming locally runs from Memorial Day weekend in May through the Labor Day weekend in September, according to Benefield, a member of the Carroll County Fire Rescue, EMS and Emergency Management Services for 43 years.
“We’re not experiencing hot temperatures or low water levels right now, but when we do things will certainly ramp up for us,” Benefield said.
Carroll County Water Rescue team members conducted six water related rescues during 2020 and has been called on twice thus far this year, including a drowning at the Snake Creek Reservoir (Lake Seaton) in March. A single drowning was also recorded last year.
The flagship of the Water Rescue Team is an 18-foot, $35,000 RockProof boat, powered by a 200-horsepower Mercury inboard engine. There are also several flat-bottom boats powered by small outboard motors and two personal watercraft.
“We try to distribute the boats around the county, including the stations at Sandhill, Bowdon, Lowell and Mt. Zion, as well as at our Whitesburg Station,” he noted.
In addition to other waterways in the area, the Chattahoochee River is one of the focal points of Carroll County Water Rescue. Along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the local group covers an approximate 23-mile stretch of the popular river from the Dog River on the Carroll County-Douglas County line to Franklin and the start of West Point Lake.
Carroll County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management works in conjunction with Coweta County Fire Rescue, Douglas County Emergency Management, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
“River incidents are complex, so all agencies must work together regardless of jurisdictional boundaries,” Benefield explained. “Each agency brings specialized resources, experience and skills into each scenario. We all work for the citizens to provide the best services when needed.”
Carroll County Fire and Rescue also has a dive team consisting of seven divers and two bank support personnel. Benefield said that divers go through 120 hours of training split equally among open water, advanced open water and rescue.
“We don’t do dives in the Chattahoochee. It is so polluted that we leave that to the Georgia State Patrol HazMat Dive Team,” Benefield said.
In addition to water rescues, the dive team also acts on request from local law enforcement agencies who need underwater searches for such things as firearms, cars and safes.
The training by the Carroll County Water Rescue Team includes open-water work from May-October and at the Lakeshore Park Pool in Carrollton during the cooler months.
Hopefully, Benefield and the members of his team will not have to get their feet wet this Saturday. They will be helping oversee the safety of nearly 400 swimmers who will be taking part in the Tri The Parks Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike Race being held at Tanner State Park beginning at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.