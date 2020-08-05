As election officials prepare for the Aug. 11 runoff election, the Carroll County Elections Supervisor wants to assure voters that the county is ready for that vote and November's general election.
Greg Rigby is the Elections Supervisor over Carroll County. In a letter issued Monday, he defended his office against concerns over "failing elections" in Georgia.
As the state has shifted to a new method of electronic voting, numerous issues have been noted in other counties. During the June 9 primary for example, problems with voting machines were blamed for long lines at the polls that delayed polling.
But Rigby said that during the election, Carroll County experienced few issues on Election Day and it was one of the few counties to have the results in by 9 p.m.
“The most important thing to us is conducting our elections with integrity, and to provide transparency to the voters as part of our election process," Rigby wrote. "We want every eligible voter in Carroll County to be able to cast their vote and walk away feeling confident with the process."
Rigby issued his letter through the county's public information officer.
The next test of the voting system comes next Tuesday, Aug. 11, when there will be runoff races statewide for candidates who did not secure their party's nomination outright during the primary. There are three races that affect residents of Carroll County.
Candidates Met Lane and Erica Tisinger will vie for the post of state court judge; Cason Hightower and Tyler Smith will compete for the Republican nomination for state House District 18, and Montenia Edwards and Triana James will face off to be the Democratic challenger in the state Senate District 30 race.
The winner of the state court judge race will then be sworn in as judge, while the winner of the District 18 runoff will face Democratic challenger and Carroll County Democratic Party Chair Pat Rhudy during the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the Democratic runoff for Senate District 30 will face incumbent Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, in November.
Early voting for this runoff election will end on Friday, Aug. 7, and is taking place at the election’s office on 423 College St.
The board of elections began processing paper absentee ballots on Wednesday, August 5 and will continue to do so daily until completed. Tabulation of results will take place after the polls close at 7 p.m.
In his letter, Rigby also gave advice on how to make the voting process as smooth as possible, including having the most updated information ready before the elections begin. The voter registration deadline is 30 days prior to the general election, so any changes that need to be made should be done by that deadline.
Voting information can be updated one of several ways, Rigby said, either at the Department of Drivers Services when obtaining a new driver’s license, online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or in person at the Election Office, Public Assistance Offices (DFACS), the Department of Public Health, United States Military Recruitment Offices, public libraries, public schools, along with the offices of county and municipal clerks.
In order to register, a person must be 17 ½ years-old to submit an application for registration, a resident of the county where they are registering, and a citizen of the United States. A person cannot register to vote if they are serving a felony sentence in which the first offender, nolo contendere pleas, or conditional discharge do not apply.
“I am here to assist the citizens of Carroll County and I urge you to please reach out to the Board of Elections Office with any questions or concerns. Our number one priority is to serve you, the voters of Carroll County. Please feel free to contact us at 770-830-5823 or elections@carrollcountyga.com,” said Rigby.
