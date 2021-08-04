A rezoning request by a local contractor drew the most attention from members of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday during their August meeting.
Brian Preston applied for a change in a county zoning ordinance on behalf of SCRJ Collaborations. Preston had requested rezoning from agricultural to residential so he could build four residences on approximately 5.6 acres of land located on Pleasant Hill Road at Harris Road.
The request had been recently approved by the Carroll County Rezoning Commission.
But 12 local citizens spoke against the rezoning request, primarily because of the amount of additional traffic that would be brought to an area that is often very busy with vehicular traffic.
The original motion was defeated, but a substitute motion made by Chairman Michelle Morgan was approved unanimously. The motion included three stipulations:
- no more than one house per lot
- house must be a minimum of 1,800 square feet
- driveway access for residences must exit on Harris Road rather than Pleasant Hill Road
According to Reynolds, he was pleased with the outcome.
“I had heard from 20-25 constituents who have voiced concerns about changing our zoning ordinances,” Reynolds told the Times-Georgian.
“This does not need to be about political grandstanding, which — and you can quote me on this — sometimes occurs. I’m for sound, logical reasoning,” he added.
He emphasized that this was about an isolated tract of five acres of land.
Among other items on the agenda:
- recognition of the recreation department’s Carroll County Lions 12 and Under Girls State Championship Softball Team
- approval of conditional use of property at 83 Hominy Creek Road for a tasting room/event center on which a vineyard is current located
- rezoning from R1 Residential to Agricultural for the purpose of splitting and combining with other agriculturally zoned properties located on Bear Creek Road by owners/applicants Joe and Mary Berry
- rezoning from Agricultural to Commercial for the purpose of a neighborhood grocery and gas station on approximately 3.43 acres of land owned by Dorothy J. Green at 2991 Shady Grove Road by applicant Ali Akber.
