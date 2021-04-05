In an effort to improve two of the major highways of the west Georgia region (District 6), the Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded resurfacing contracts that will cover more than 10 miles combined in both Carroll and Haralson counties.
For Carroll County, 3.7 miles of the State Highway 166 Connector between U.S. Highway 27 and 166 will be resurfaced.
According to Joe Schulman, District 6 communications director for GDOT, the contract went to C.W. Matthews, a Marietta-based contracting company that does road work all over the state. The contract is worth $1.73 million.
“It’s to improve the roadway and enhance safety measures,” said Schulman. He added, though, that as of April 2, GDOT had yet to give a notice to proceed on this contract, but it was his expectation that it would be granted within the next two weeks.
A notice to proceed has, however, been given to the resurfacing project for U.S. 27/SR 1 in Haralson County, Schulman said.
This covers 6.7 miles from the exit to the 27 business route in Bremen up to the Polk County line. The contract, worth $3.41 million, was awarded to Georgia-based E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc., another company Schulman said does road work all over the state.
Both projects, according to the GDOT, have scheduled completion dates of Jan. 31, 2022.
While discussing the new contracts, Schulman said expectations are the resurfacing project on Interstate 20 is expected to be completed later in April.
After completion of this project, another major renovation for the interstate highway — repairs on all six bridges — can begin.
For more than four years, those commuting along the 12.7-mile portion of the interstate between U.S. 27 and state Highway 61 have dealt with construction delays and lane shifts. It all started in October 2016 when Atlanta-based Archer Western Contractors and the state’s transportation department began updating the pavement on I-20 between Bremen and Temple.
The project moved to Carroll County almost a year and a half later in February 2018.
Back in February, Georgia’s transportation department awarded a $7.5 million contract to repair all six bridges over I-20 in Carroll County. The contract was awarded to Massana Construction based in Tyrone, and it has a March 31, 2024, completion date.
“Engineers recently inspected the six bridges (over I-20) and recommended them for repairs,” GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop stated in a news release. “The project dovetails with our current I-20 resurfacing project through Carroll and Haralson counties.”
Schulman said progress on all road construction is contingent on weather conditions, and recent severe weather prompted GDOT workers to assist in the ensuing clean-up projects. This included clearing out trees knocked over by the EF4 tornado that struck Newnan and Franklin just after midnight March 25.
“The weather is warming up, and that means we’re able to ramp up our work,” said Waldrop in a release issued March 31. “All of these upcoming projects will enhance and improve our roadways, and we look forward to getting them underway.”
