Vandals did so much damage to the restrooms at Optimist Park over the Memorial Day weekend that they remain closed for repairs.
City officials say that the damage is unlike any they have seen before, even though vandalism does occur occasionally.
Glass brick windows were broken in the women’s restroom and damage was done to some of the dispensers in the men’s restroom.
City officials also said that the rock work and blocks on the exterior of the taxpayer-built structure was also badly damaged.
Repairs are expected to take from four to six weeks to complete. After examining the damage, city officials estimate the cost to be between $500 and $700.
A portable restroom facility has been placed on the site until the repairs are completed. City officials do not have an exact date for reopening the restrooms, but say that the work is in process. Finishing the work depends on what materials are available.
Just a few months ago, renovations to the property were completed with new activities and amenities for the public to enjoy— not destroy.
The city received funds generated by Carroll County’s current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to make many of those improvements possible.
The rock-faced wood building with restrooms took almost a year to build, and a day to destroy. The officials said the restrooms added a visual design element to the park, making the area more user-friendly, and also featured a small overhanging shelter with a seating wall to allow park patrons protection from the weather.
City officials told the Times-Georgian that they may consider putting new guidelines in place as a result of the damage done over this holiday weekend to hopefully preserve the beauty of the park.
