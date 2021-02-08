A Carrollton woman charged last week with 19 counts of child molestation did not ask for bond on Monday.
Amelia Ressler, 30, was still booked in Carroll County Jail as of Monday evening, according to jail reports, after she deferred bond during her first appearance Monday afternoon.
Ressler appeared before Carroll County Senior Magistrate Judge William Brewer for her first appearance following Friday’s arrest where she was charged with 19 counts of child molestation, one for each student involved in this incident.
A preliminary hearing has been set for the first Friday in March; it is there that she may be given a bond.
Ressler was arrested on Friday after staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School reported a video she allegedly created and spread. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed allegations that there are video and photographic evidence of Ressler having masturbated in front of an elementary school class.
Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey said that while at this time people sharing the video may not be charged, it is still advised that it not be shared because there are children involved.
“If you have a copy of it, we would ask that you delete it and not disseminate it any further as it causes a lot of embarrassment to those children and their parents,” said Hulsey.
Hulsey said it is unclear if Ressler was the one to post the video to social media or if others she sent it to had posted it. Also, Hulsey said it is unclear if Ressler faces additional charges because the case is still being investigated. It is possible that the district attorney’s office could amend these charges or that more could be added.
So far in this investigation, law enforcement has forensic interviews with all 19 of the victims and they have also conducted search warrants on Ressler’s social media and phone, according to Hulsey.
