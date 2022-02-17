The Carrollton City Council held their monthly work session Thursday morning in City Hall to discuss multiple topics such as rezoning requests, special use permits and lifeguards.
An item discussed during the meeting was an ARPA sub-recipient grant IGA agreement with Carroll County. City manager David Brooks informed the council that the county will give the city $75,000 for a second crisis response team vehicle.
In this agreement, the same rules apply in regards to all funds the city receives. Carrollton will be responsible for all of the maintenance and vehicle upkeep. The funds are only supposed to be used for that vehicle.
If the county determines that the city used the funds for anything else, the agreement can be terminated. This vehicle is needed as Carrollton already goes outside of the city limits to assist individuals with crises. The council unanimously agreed to sign the agreement with the county.
The council also discussed a rezoning request for an acre of land at 655 Columbia Drive to change from M-2 to M-1 for the purpose of a crossfit gym business. According to Brooks, the requester already operates a strong business with clientele and following.
The Chamber of Commerce reports issues associated with this business and there was no one to speak in opposition of this request in a previous meeting. The decision to approve or deny the request will be voted on at the next city council meeting.
A special use permit request for 33 Brock Street for the allowance of a residential townhome community was a part of the discussion. It was unanimously recommended by the planning committee that a traffic study take place before issuing a permit since it was noted that there are already existing traffic issues in the area, according to Brooks.
A traffic light has already been requested for the city at this intersection.
In regards to the lifeguards, Brooks acknowledged that there is not a lifeguard issue. The city currently has 22 active lifeguards with 16 of them are certified and ready to go right now.
“The pool’s not closing and there has never been any talk of closing the pool,” Brooks said. “I do not know where that comes from.”
The lifeguards received a raise in pay with a wage of $9 to $10.
Lastly, there were two resignations on the art commission from Jackie Reid and Andrew Chapman. There was a recommendation to appoint John Morris to fill the open position.
These topics of discussion during Thursday’s work session will be voted on during the next city council meeting March 7.
