Rep. Drew Ferguson seeking re-election in Georgia's third congressional district

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of the third congressional district in Georgia is seeking another term next month, but he is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dr. Val Almonord.
A resident of West Point, Georgia, Ferguson was elected the mayor of of that city in 2008 and served in that role until 2016, when he ran for Congress.
Georgia’s third congressional district includes 13 counties, including Carroll and Heard.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Ferguson said he is seeking another term because he wants to continue the fight of “freedom versus socialism.” He added he wants to give his four children the same opportunities he has been given.
“If the nation becomes a socialist nation as the far left wants it to, they won’t have those same opportunities,” he said. “I believe the freedoms we have here, the opportunities, the equalities and the fairness is something worth fighting for.”
He also gave “100% support” to Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor who was nominated by the president last month to be put on the Supreme Court following the death of former Assoicate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He said one of his main issues is ensuring the country continues to have a strong economy and wants to finish negotiating trade deals with other nations. He also wants rural residents of his district to have access to broadband, a need that he said has been greater due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Businesses need to continue to open safely, he said, just as schools have across the country. He said he thinks there needs to be some “targeted relief” for specific industries such as restaurants, hotels and the airline industry.
“We have a lot of talent that is underutilized in our rural counties, and I think the access to broadband is a key component to making sure there is economic opportunity in our rural areas,” he said. “I also think it gives the state a competitive edge.”
If he is re-elected, he added he would like to continue working to improve the Veterans Affairs system for military veterans.
On racial injustices throughout the country, he said people talk about laws that need to change but said he is “proud” to live in a nation where the justice system is fair.
“I challenge people to show me those laws that condone racism or inequality,” he said. “I’ll be in the front of the line helping them change those laws. Our men and women in blue that are keeping us safe every day deserve our support, and every day I was mayor I was worked very closely with the police department. Those men and women there were doing their very best in difficult situations.”
When he was the mayor of West Point for eight years, he said he worked with his police department on training and how to use bodycams properly.
“Defunding the police has got to be the craziest idea I have ever heard of,” he said. “It’s not something that we’re going to stand by and let happen. We’re going to have the backs of the men and women that are willing to put their lives on the line every single day to keep Georgia families safe.”
