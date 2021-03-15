Carroll County renters, as well as those statewide, may receive financial aid from the government to help pay late rent or utility debts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program made $25 billion available for individuals, families and landlords whose finances were negatively impacted by the virus. The State of Georgia received $552 million from the program, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
The DCA release said program funds will bring qualified applicant’s past due rent and utility bills current. The program’s application portal was opened March 8 and began accepting calls at noon Friday.
The program is said to provide direct payments to qualified applicant’s landlords and utility companies.
The DCA release said a specific handful of counties, which did not include Carroll County, will receive direct funding from the program. However, any Georgia renter is welcome to apply and will receive help if they qualify, according to J. R. Charles, vice president of economic development for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Who is eligible:
The Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA) is said to serve renter households that have combined incomes less than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is the midpoint of a region’s income distribution. Carroll County’s AMI is $53,737. So any renter household in the county that has a combined income of less than $42,989.60 qualifies.
However, the GRA prioritizes households that hold less than 50% of the AMI, which is $26,865.50 in Carroll County. The program also gives priority to households that have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of the application.
Individuals seeking help must also provide a list of required documents to be eligible. Such documents include; identification, income documents for every adult in the household, past due rent notice or utility bills, a copy of the lease, proof of unemployment qualifications, and more. A full list can be found on the GRA website or the DCA frequently asked questions blog.
Contact the GRA program for further information or assistance through its website (georgiarentalassitance.gov), email (rentalassistance@dca.ga.gov), or call center (833-827-7368).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.