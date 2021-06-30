One of Carrollton’s best places to cool off during the summer time will be expanding in size over the next few months.
City officials are making plans to do some major renovations at Midtown Water Park on Alabama Street, once grant funding has been approved.
The park opened in 1995 and has since received little attention, according to Community Development Director, Erica Studdard.
Currently, the water park includes a zero-depth pool that gradually reaches 6 1/2 feet in depth, and two large water slides.
Last summer city officials had to close the park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and made plans to reopen the park this summer. As of Wednesday, the park is fully functional, with about five to six life guards on staff.
Midtown is open from mid-May to mid-August each year, Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
According to Studdard, the renovation plans for Midtown Waterpark has been identified as a top priority for the 2016 updated Parks and Recreation Master plan. In 2018, the parks department began to implement some of those plans.
Right now, the main focus of the water park is the pool, which the city will keep. However, parks officials would like to demolish the bathrooms and concession stand to include more amenities to the site.
Those planned amenities include a playground, a pavilion -- which was highly demanded by the public -- as well as add adequate parking.
The water park is located at the intersection of Leroy Childs Street and Alabama Street, directly overlooking the City Cemetery. For that reason, city officials would like to reorient the parking lot to face towards Alabama and MLK streets.
City planners are still trying to determine how many phases it would take to complete the park renovation.
Studdard said Wednesday that the project is currently at a standstill while the grants that would fund the work is in the process of being approved.
