Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.