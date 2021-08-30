The remnants of Hurricane Ida were expected to bring 3/4 to one inch of rainfall and gusty winds today after ripping through New Orleans on Sunday.
According to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County’s public information officer, county emergency management director Tim Padgett and his staff are closely monitoring the storm and will continue to maintain close contact with the National Weather Service as it nears west Georgia.
Hulsey noted that no emergency action plans are expected to be implemented at this time.
The National Weather Service reported late Monday that flash flooding is a possibility tonight (Tuesday, August 31) and into Wednesday. The NWS issued a “flash flood watch” Monday afternoon for areas of west Georgia that include Carroll, Haralson, Paulding, and Polk counties. The alert goes into effect from Tuesday evening through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, the same date that Hurricane Katrina hit the same area 16 years earlier. According to the Associated Press, Ida’s 150-mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. As of Monday afternoon, Ida, classified now as a tropical storm, was a few miles west of Jackson, Mississippi, and crawling inland on an eastward curving course that National Hurricane Center forecasters say will cross into Tennessee above Florence, Alabama.
As it does, the storm is expected to bring at least 3/4 of an inch, and possibly one inch of rainfall into the west Georgia area, along with gusty winds as high as 10 to 15 mph Tuesday, according to late Monday afternoon reports from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.
Coincidentally, Ida not only hit the U.S. coastline on the same day, Aug. 29, as Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago, but has followed a similar path. Katrina was one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes ever recorded on American soil, killing over 1,800 people and causing the largest financial loss in damage, $108 billion, of any natural disaster in U.S. history.
Many local citizens in the Carroll County area were affected by Katrina, but for reasons not necessarily associated with the heavy rains and blustery winds that buffeted the area. When thousands of southern Louisiana and Mississippi residents evacuated before and after Katrina hit their homes, many found refuge in the west Georgia area. A large residence hall on the University of West Georgia campus that was no longer being used by UWG students was quickly converted into a safe haven for scores of evacuees.
Also, several Carroll County residents opened their homes to many of their fellow southerners who had fled the catastrophic effects of Katrina.
As for the weather impact of Katrina locally, high winds reaching 30-40 mph and rainfall that totaled 3-4 inches were recorded in the Carroll County area. However, aside from uprooted trees, scattered power outages, and minor flooding, minimal damage was incurred.
As of late Monday afternoon, only one death had resulted from Ida. But the city of New Orleans and nearby areas were without power and expect to remain so for the next several days.
Additionally, hundreds of people were awaiting rescue from their flooded homes.
