As the American Red Cross wrapped up its damage assessment across 10 Georgia counties following the severe weather of March 25, the organization is reporting that more than 339 homes in the state were either destroyed or suffered major damage.
The hardest-hit counties were Coweta and Heard counties, and the Red Cross release called the tornado an EF4.
Volunteer teams wrapped up “non-stop” damage assessment Tuesday in Newnan. In all, the Red Cross reported surveying nearly 800 homes.
“Our immediate priority is ensuring safe lodging, food, health resources and emotional support for those who need it,” said Job Director Shawn McCorry. “As the week progresses, Red Cross caseworkers will also begin helping impacted families take the next steps toward their recovery, offering resources and assistance.”
“So many people from all around Georgia just showed up to help after the tornado, said Red Cross Disaster Assessment team member Gary Weinstein. “They gave out water and sandwiches, brought chain saws to clear trees and helped with clean up. It makes you feel good to see that.”
“Nobody says ‘Why me?’”added another team member, Bernie Wasserman, speaking of impacted residents they’ve encountered. “They say ‘We’re still alive … We have insurance … We’ll be OK …’ You separate yourself from the work of assessing damage during the day but at night, you think about what you saw and wonder, what would I do if it happened to me?”
Help people affected by spring tornadoes and floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the words STORMS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
