Carroll County School System on Thursday announced Monica Rainwater as its district wide Teacher of the Year.
Rainwater is a kindergarten teacher at Providence Elementary School in Temple and was named the 2021-2022 Carroll County School System Teacher of the Year during a ceremony Thursday evening.
The runner up for the Teacher of the year was Central High School’s Monica Smith.
“We have the best, hardest working, and most caring teachers in the State and to be able to highlight these Teachers of the Year is a pleasure,” said Dr. Christi Teal, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “We appreciate all of our community partners who help make this night such a success.”
For almost 20 years, Rainwater has been an educator. In addition to being a kindergarten teacher, she is also a team Lead at PES and was recognized earlier this year as a Times-Georgian Reader’s Choice Best Teacher in Carroll County.
“All teachers have the opportunity to touch lives every day, but some truly change lives,” said PES Principal Cristi McLendon. “Mrs. Rainwater’s insatiable desire to teach is contagious for her colleagues, and she leaves a permanent impression on the hearts of all of her students.”
Each of the schools in the Carroll County School District has a school-level winner, all of whom were recognized by the Carroll County Board of Education during its meeting on Thursday.
As Teacher of the Year and runner up, Rainwater and Smith received an engraved platter, gift cards and a gift basket, candles, flower bouquets, and a swag bag.
As runner up, Smith also received a $500 check and as winner, Rainwater received a $1,000 in addition to a $1,000 supplement every year that they teach in the county, as well as a trip to Florida.
Rainwater will go on to represent Carroll County Schools in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
“Each of these teachers are so deserving of honor and recognition for their commitment to making a difference in our classrooms and for our community. They are the best of the best, and we are excited to celebrate their success,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.