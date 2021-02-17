The founder of RA-LIN and Associates, a west Georgia construction firm, died on Sunday leaving a legacy of well-known buildings throughout the region. Ray Fulford, 78, founded the Carrollton-based company in 1972.
Public visitations are scheduled for Feb. 23, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St. A private memorial service will be held on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton, 102 Dixie St.
RA-LIN has built some of the most well-known buildings in Carrollton, such as the Carrollton Center for the Arts, the Carrollton High School Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center, City Station and the football stadium at the University of West Georgia.
The construction company has built other facilities in Georgia and Alabama, ranging from the Douglas County High School athletic facilities to the Hampton Inn in Hunstville.
Fulford was born in Wrightsville, Georgia, in October 1942 to John Columbus and Emma Jane Fulford. He attended the Southern Polytechnic Institute in Marietta, where he earned a degree in civil engineering. While there, he met his future wife, Linda Mills of Sylvania, Georgia, and the couple married in 1966.
After college, he went to work for Roy Richards Sr., at Richards and Associates in 1965. Seven years later he founded RA-LIN. It was Fulford’s creation of RA-LIN that “left an indelible mark” on the landscape of Carrollton, Fulford’s obituary said.
In 2000, Fulford donated the site that was formerly a Coca-Cola bottling plant on Alabama Street to the City of Carrollton. This was the largest donation ever given to the city, and the site is now the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
Fulford also wanted the University of West Georgia to have its own football stadium. He and Carrollton-based Systems and Methods, Inc., (SMI) founder Bob Stone, along with a few other businessmen, opened University Stadium in 2009 for the team to play their first home football game.
“His loyalty to the university — including the commitment that led to the naming of RA-LIN Field at our University Stadium and his contributions in making the dream of that stadium a reality — has positioned us well to educate future generations so that they may become successful members of our community and society at large,” UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly wrote in a statement Wednesday.
A virtual tribute wall for Fulford can be found on the Almon Funeral Home website. Former Carrollton Mayor Wayne Garner said, “Ray Fulford did more for our community than anyone could or has.”
“I had the pleasure to serve as our (Carrollton’s) mayor for 12 years,” Garner wrote. “I cannot tell you, and you wouldn’t believe how many projects Ray and I worked on over the years. … Ray, you made us better. Farewell, my friend.”
Fulford was also known for playing golf, hunting and fishing. He hunted from Texas to South Africa, and he also enjoyed deep sea fishing. His family said that what he loved most was deer hunting with his grandsons and catfishing in his pond.
After he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and ALS, Ray established the Neurology Department at Tanner Medical Center so that those affected by Parkison’s, ALS, Alzheimer’s or any other brain disorders could be treated and cared for locally.
“While we mourn the loss of our founder, we will continue to follow his shining example by striving to be our very best in everything we do,” RA-LIN CEO and President Ben Garrett wrote in a statement to the Times-Georgian. Garrett is Fulford’s son-in-law.
“We will not only build quality projects for our customers, but we will seek to develop lasting relationships that transcend business,” Garrett wrote. “Ray was a giant of a man in our community and could count thousands of people as a friend.”
