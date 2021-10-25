Five American Legion Post 143 veterans were recently presented "Quilts of Valor" (QOV) to honor their military sacrifices and dedicated service.
The quilts, awarded by the Coweta County QOV group, are made in three layers, each telling a story. The top of the quilt -- with its multi colors, shapes and fabrics -- represents our many communities of diverse individuals. The batting represents hope, comfort, peace, and healing, and the backing represents strength, and support of family, community, and nation.
According to the group, each stitch on the quilt holds the layers together and represents love, gratitude, and sometimes tears of the maker.
Receiving the special quilts were Chuck Bass, Harvey Brown, Ron Sutherland, Allen Katen, and Kathy Katen.
All of the recipients were awarded several medials during their military service including:
CHUCK BASS- Purple Heart for wounds received in Vietnam, National Defense Medal, Vietnam National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Expert (Rifle M-16).
RON SUTHERLAND- two Purple Hearts from wounds received in Vietnam, Vietnam Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and three Presidential Unit Citations.
ALLEN KATEN- retired from the US Navy after 24 years of submarine service, Navy Commendation Medal with one Gold Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, Navy Achievement Medal, and two Navy Commendation Awards.
KATHY KATEN- honorably discharged with the rank of Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice in 1965, continued to serve for 20 more years assisting young wives cope while their Navy Submariner husbands were on sea duty.
All veterans listed above continue to serve other veterans today as members of the American Legion Post 143.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts to honor service members for their sacrifices and service. The first Quilt of Valor was presented to a soldier at Walter Reed Hospital. Since that time, 283,754 quilts have been awarded nationwide.
The Coweta County Quilts of Valor Group was established in 2014 and to date has awarded 681 quilts to local service members and veterans.
