By The Times-Georgian staff
Candidates seeking municipal offices across Carroll County, as well as for the Carrollton Board of Education, can qualify for those offices next week for the Nov. 2 general election.
The qualifying period for candidates interested in entering the races varies as noted below. To qualify, candidates must be a resident of the city or ward they choose to represent and must apply at the office of the city clerk in each city. Qualifying fees vary depending on the position and the municipality. State law sets qualification fees set at 3% of the compensation the municipality sets for the office being sought.
A total of 16 council seats, two mayoral positions, and three city Board of Education posts will be filled either by incumbents or new office seekers when voters go to the polls on Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. If a runoff is needed, that vote will be held on Nov. 30.
The following is a breakdown of open seat and the current council seat holder:
CITY OF BOWDON
Qualifying Period: Aug. 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ward 1: Currently held by Jan Rowland Johnson
Ward 2: Vacant — Special Election
Ward 4: Currently held by Martin L. Johnson, III
CITY OF CARROLLTON
Qualifying Period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ward 1: Now held by Jaqueline Bridges
Ward 2: Currently held by Brett Ledbetter
CARROLLTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
Qualifying period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
At Large (citywide): Currently held by David Godwin (current chairman)
Ward 2: Held by Katie Williams.
Ward 3: Now held by Jason Mount.
CITY OF MOUNT ZION
Qualifying Period: Aug. 16-18, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ward 3: Held by Marty Spruill
Ward 4: Held by John Griffin
CITY OF ROOPVILLE
(All current elected council members and the mayor are not up for reelection until 2023)
CITY OF TEMPLE
Qualifying Period: Aug. 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mayor: Michael C. Johnson
Ward 1: Terron Bivins
Ward 2: Howard Walden
CITY OF VILLA RICA
Qualifying Period: Aug. 16-18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ward 3: Leslie McPherson
Ward 4: Michael Young
Ward 5: Danny Carter
CITY OF WHITESBURG
Qualifying Period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mayor: Amy R. Williford
Ward 1: Robert K. Arnell
Ward 2: William P. Smolar
Ward 3: Lucy A. Gamble
Ward 4: Mike A. Sprayberry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.