By The Times-Georgian staff

Candidates seeking municipal offices across Carroll County, as well as for the Carrollton Board of Education, can qualify for those offices next week for the Nov. 2 general election.

The qualifying period for candidates interested in entering the races varies as noted below. To qualify, candidates must be a resident of the city or ward they choose to represent and must apply at the office of the city clerk in each city. Qualifying fees vary depending on the position and the municipality. State law sets qualification fees set at 3% of the compensation the municipality sets for the office being sought.

A total of 16 council seats, two mayoral positions, and three city Board of Education posts will be filled either by incumbents or new office seekers when voters go to the polls on Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. If a runoff is needed, that vote will be held on Nov. 30.

The following is a breakdown of open seat and the current council seat holder:

CITY OF BOWDON

Qualifying Period: Aug. 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 1: Currently held by Jan Rowland Johnson

Ward 2: Vacant — Special Election

Ward 4: Currently held by Martin L. Johnson, III

CITY OF CARROLLTON

Qualifying Period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 1: Now held by Jaqueline Bridges

Ward 2: Currently held by Brett Ledbetter

CARROLLTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

Qualifying period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At Large (citywide): Currently held by David Godwin (current chairman)

Ward 2: Held by Katie Williams.

Ward 3: Now held by Jason Mount.

CITY OF MOUNT ZION

Qualifying Period: Aug. 16-18, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 3: Held by Marty Spruill

Ward 4: Held by John Griffin

CITY OF ROOPVILLE

(All current elected council members and the mayor are not up for reelection until 2023)

CITY OF TEMPLE

Qualifying Period: Aug. 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mayor: Michael C. Johnson

Ward 1: Terron Bivins

Ward 2: Howard Walden

CITY OF VILLA RICA

Qualifying Period: Aug. 16-18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 3: Leslie McPherson

Ward 4: Michael Young

Ward 5: Danny Carter

CITY OF WHITESBURG

Qualifying Period: Aug. 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mayor: Amy R. Williford

Ward 1: Robert K. Arnell

Ward 2: William P. Smolar

Ward 3: Lucy A. Gamble

Ward 4: Mike A. Sprayberry