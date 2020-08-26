Individuals convicted of murder in Georgia may face life in prison at minimum, or the death penalty in the extreme case.
Amanda Rae Sherry, 29, and Andrew James Conard, 37, of Burwell, were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the death of 83-year-old Barbara Gibson. In discussing the case at a press conference on Wednesday, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said that while it is not up to the Sheriff’s Office on how to prosecute, he “feels this is a death penalty case.”
Sherry and Conard are alleged to have robbed Gibson’s home and during the robbery, Gibson was shot and killed, according to Langley and sheriff’s investigators.
The death penalty is just one of three possible punishments for a person who is found guilty of murder, and in the state of Georgia, there are several ways for a person to be found guilty of the crime.
The pair were charged under Georgia statute 16-5-1, according to the sheriff’s office jail population website. This is the statute that defines the crime of murder.
Carrollton criminal defense attorney Jason Swindle said Wednesday that under Georgia law, there are two types of murder: felony murder or malice murder.
Officials at the Sheriff’s Office said that the District Attorney’s Office, along with investigators, are working together on which path will be best suited for prosecuting the case. All individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Felony murder and malice murder carry the same sentence, according to Swindle; the difference is how the crime is committed.
Felony murder is when a death happens while a person is in commission of a another felony, irrespective of malice according to Georgia law.
Malice murder, according to the law, is when a person, “unlawfully and with malice aforethought, either express or implied, causes the death of another human being.”
Express malice, according to Georgia law, is the deliberate intention to unlawfully take a life, and malice “shall be implied” where there is “no considerable provocation.”
Whether a person is charged with felony murder or malice murder, the individual can face one of three outcomes: life imprisonment, with the potential for parole; life imprisonment without parole, and the death penalty.
In order to be granted parole, however, Swindle said that the convicted individual would have to at least first serve 30 years of imprisonment.
Charges in the case can be amended or added before the case is sent to a grand jury.
