Public help asked in search for missing teen

By staff reports
Carroll County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Cassidy Curtis is described as a white female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brownish blond hair and green eyes.
She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lost Lake Way in Villa Rica. She was said to be wearing a red Coca-Cola shirt with blue jeans and a pair of black and white Vans shoes.
A witness told deputies that they had seen Cassidy carrying two bags and getting into a vehicle at the corner of Lost Lake Drive and Lost Lake Trail. The vehicle was described as a minivan, dark in color, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge.
Investigators and Cassidy’s family are working to gather more information. A sheriff’s department statement says that the family is concerned that Cassidy may have left with someone she met online and are very worried. The family has asked that anyone who may have information to come forward.
Those who have information are asked to contact Investigator Sam Hack at 770-830-5916, or by email at shack@carrollsheriff.com .
