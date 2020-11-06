As residents of urban areas of Georgia, including those in Carroll County, cruise the internet at lightning speeds, those who live away from city lights stutter along as best they can.
And while the promise of faster, broadband access is on the horizon, farmers and rural schoolchildren are still waiting for that promise to be fulfilled. As the global pandemic continues to make online access more of a necessity than a luxury, that wait is becoming more acute.
One potential solution is broadband access offered by the state’s electrical cooperatives, such as Carroll EMC. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that would allow electric membership cooperatives to partner with internet service providers and expand broadband access to those in need.
A year later, Carroll EMC announced a partnership with Bremen-based SyncGlobal Telecom, which is funded through the cooperative’s investments and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program.
Cable companies in some areas already use the cooperatives’ utility poles to provide service — but some complain that those companies don’t pay their fair share.
In an Oct. 16 editorial published by the Times-Georgian, Carroll EMC president and CEO Tim Martin wrote about an ongoing dispute between the EMCs and providers over pole attachment fees, which has been an obstacle in the way of delivering access.
Martin said instead of building their own poles and acquiring their own rights of way, cable companies pay a $20 per-pole per-year rental fee to attach their equipment to cooperatives’ utility poles. He said cable companies need to pay their fair share of the costs of owning, maintaining, and replacing these poles.
“They should not demand a government mandate to lower their infrastructure costs, while millions of Georgia citizens and businesses are forced to absorb the financial loss because cable does not want to pay its fair share,” he wrote. “Sure, every business would like to score a bargain and lower their infrastructure costs. But why should the not-for-profit EMC member-owners, who have paid for these poles, be stuck with the bill to subsidize cable company profits?”
He added the cable industry has “falsely claimed” the rental rates charged by the EMCs are a barrier to broadband expansion, saying the rates represent a small fraction of expansion costs.
The lack of population densities in rural regions is the “real reason for the slow growth” of broadband in Georgia, he said.
Carroll EMC’s partnership with SyncGlobal followed a feasibility study in 2016 that showed that two-thirds of CEMC’s approximately 50,000 members in seven counties did not have broadband access.
The partnership will result in new or enhanced internet service to more than 7,000 residents and more than 200 businesses in west Georgia. But the initial rollout of this service will only impact the extreme southern part of Carroll County.
Meanwhile, Comcast has announced a $9 million investment to expand its internet services to nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in Waco, Tallapoosa, Mount Zion, and Whitesburg.
Comcast’s services will begin around Dec. 2 in Tallapoosa, Waco, and unincorporated Haralson County, Comcast Vice President of Public Relations Alex Horwitz recently told the Times-Georgian. The transition process will occur neighborhood by neighborhood and will last about two weeks.
On Jan. 7, he said the company will begin providing the same suite of services to residents and businesses in Whitesburg, Mt. Zion, unincorporated Carroll County, and the City of Carrollton. In this case, the process to roll out service across the entire area will take a few weeks.
“We’re very pleased to be well ahead of schedule in our plans to deliver services to residents and businesses in Haralson and Carroll counties,” Horwitz said. “Soon, these communities will be home to some of the most advanced services and fastest internet speeds available.”
“Bridging the digital divide has never been more critical, and this nearly $9 million investment will bring our entire suite of Xfinity services, including a wide range of internet options from $9.95 per month Internet Essentials to the super-fast, one gigabit speed broadband service, to almost 8,000 previously unserved homes and businesses in the region.”
EMCs are offering incentives to broadband providers such as the “One Buck Deal” and the “Georgia One-Touch-Make Ready Program” to speed up the expansion of broadband. That is according to an Oct. 26 release by Georgia EMC, the trade association for local EMCs representing about 4.4 million Georgians.
The “One Buck Deal” is a financial incentive offered to any qualified broadband provider that will deliver new high-speed internet service in unserved EMC areas.
EMCs are also working to resolve the dispute over pole attachment fees. On Oct. 23, the cooperatives filed their “Georgia Solution” with the state Public Service Commission as part of a rate case underway at the PSC that will determine the fee paid by cable companies to attach wires and cables to EMC utility poles.
Under this deal, EMCs will forego recovering a fair share of their costs to own and maintain their utility poles for providers attaching to EMC utility poles. Instead, they would charge the broadband providers $1 per pole per year for five years for each attachment, if the new attachments are made to bring broadband service to unserved, rural EMC customers.
The second offer empowers internet providers with the “freedom to simply work to prepare the EMC pole” for their attachment without red tape approvals and lengthy delays.
The state Public Service Commission (PSC) will decide in December how much EMCs can charge telecommunications companies for pole attachments. The new rate would take effect on July 1, 2021.
Martin said in his editorial that EMCs are asking the PSC to reject the national cable companies’ arguments for an “unreasonably low pole attachment rate” known as the FCC-rate. Other states such as Louisiana, Virginia and North Carolina have adopted the FCC rate for pole attachments.
Meanwhile, the Association of County Commissioners Georgia has worked with the state in recent years to adopt several laws and policies to enhance broadband access for all residents.
The creation of the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative in 2018 provided the blueprint for expanding this access through the creation of state and local broadband policies. This initiative created a broadband availability map, which found that 31% of rural Georgia is unserved, with 26 rural counties having greater than 50% unserved areas.
This includes Haralson and Heard counties, where about six out of 10 residents are unserved, according to the map. Nearly one out of every four Carroll residents is unserved.
The ACCG also released its 2021 Legislative Toolkit this month, which listed funding broadband deployment across Georgia as its top priority for the 2021 legislative session. In this toolkit, the association said government investment is needed as private providers have found that serving the less-dense, rural areas is not profitable.
The association has requested the state allocate funding for the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative to expand broadband access across Georgia. The framework for grants and loans to be administered toward this goal already exists within the initiative, the association said.
“High-speed internet is necessary for connectivity to jobs, education, healthcare, and, overall, impacts one’s quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the significant need for broadband access as more employees and students are working remotely,” the association wrote.
