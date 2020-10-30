The University of West Georgia has announced its next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Carroll County resident Dr. Jon Preston will begin at UWG effective Dec. 1 as the university’s next provost, joining Dr. Brendan Kelly’s university administration.
His duties under this new title will be to formulate and implement all academic plans, policies, priorities, and innovations. Former interim provost Dr. David Jenks will remain at the university.
The nationwide search for the next provost had evaluated hundreds of candidates. Five candidates made the cut for finalists and visited the Carrollton campus for interviews.
“As members of the local community, my family and I have benefitted from the cultural and academic strengths of UWG, and I’m excited to become even more connected to UWG and serve the faculty, staff, and students as provost,” Preston said in a written statement. “UWG is well-positioned to lead higher education forward in so many ways, and I look forward to working closely with our faculty, staff, and industry partners to advance excellence and opportunities for all students.”
Preston is currently dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering at Kennesaw State University and previously was Faculty Executive Assistant to the President and Department Chair in Computing. He additionally had a 26-year stint in the University System of Georgia.
Prior to joining KSU, Preston served on the faculty at Clayton State University and Georgia Tech. Both his bachelor’s degree, as well as his master’s degrees in computer science, come from Georgia Tech, with his doctorate in computer science coming from Georgia State University.
Preston and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of four children and enjoy traveling and hiking in Georgia’s state parks.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Preston join our leadership team as our next provost and chief academic officer,” said UWG President Kelly in a statement. “As a strong advocate for broadening participation, advancing student success and encouraging curricular innovation, he has led the development of interdisciplinary academic programs and collaborated with faculty and leaders across multiple universities, and we are eager for his thought-partnership and expertise as we advance UWG toward our next chapter.”
