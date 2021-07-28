Preparing for the school year never ends with teachers

Teaching is an ongoing job; one in which teachers themselves need continual education.
When the school year ends for students, most teachers are still on school grounds, attending training and workshops to expand their knowledge to be premier in all they do.
“Once a teacher always a teacher,” said Tewanna Brown, a Mt. Zion Middle School teacher. “We are always working in some capacity to sharpen our ideas, and bringing in new insight and practices that will best serve the students.”
Brown, who was born and raised in Carroll County, has been teaching for 13 years in the same county where she was taught.
“I haven’t taught at the same school for all of those years, but I have worked in the same district,” said Brown.
Although she has been in the system for awhile now, Brown said preparing for back-to-school instruction never gets easier, she said.
“I am just more prepared now,” said Brown.
According to Brown, one of the most time-consuming tasks for teachers while preparing for school is creating lesson plans. These course outlines, she said, are very fluid, and always changing.
Lesson plans that are thoughtfully prepared are more meaningful to students, ensuring that the students’ time in the classroom is worthwhile.
“As teachers, we are always looking for new ideas and strategies that can be a part of our lesson plans,” said Brown. “The process starts with the standards.
“This is what we want our students to know or do, which helps us to build in activities and experiences to help the students not only learn, but engage in the material.”
The resources used inside the classroom are based on the lesson plan. According to Brown, the county school district provides them with all the necessary materials they will need during the school year.
“Our districts does a great job of ensuring that we are fully equipped with all of the resources we need for the school year,” said Brown.
However, depending on the teacher and what special projects they will include in their plans, additional resources will be needed, for which the teachers are responsible.
“Teachers don’t necessarily come out of pocket for any of those resources, unless they have projects that requires different materials needed.”
On top of creating lesson plans, teachers also use the summer time to decorate or redecorate their classrooms.
Classroom design is more than colorful artwork on the walls. Well-designed classrooms allows students to establish classroom expectations, such as posters and bulletin boards that discuss classroom management, etc.
“We like to decorate our rooms,” said Brown. “As teachers, we have the ability to let the rooms reflect our personality, and who we are as a teacher. It’s also a good way to create a welcoming atmosphere.”
New data from ongoing Steelcase Education studies shows that classrooms designed for active learning provide more effective teaching and learning.
Additionally, flexible classroom designs allow teachers with a greater capacity to effectively respond to different students’ learning needs.
“All of this points back towards building those relationships,” said Brown. “When you know your students, you are able to promote engagement.”
Even though Brown has been involved in the school system all summer, she said that she is looking forward to returning this upcoming school year.
“I feel like I haven’t left,” said Brown. “However, I am so excited to cultivate those relationships with the students and have a premier school year.”
