A Villa Rica woman was arrested on Aug. 24 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after eluding Villa Rica police officers twice in May.
Patricia Neal, 23, was charged with hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of an office.
According to police, Neal had multiple warrants out for her arrest following incidents in May.
Police said the latest of those was for a May 27 incident, when she allegedly was involved in a hit and run accident.
When police investigated that incident, officers identified the driver of the suspect vehicle to be Neal. A warrant was taken by Sgt. Drew Fowler of the VRPD on June 16, charging her with hit and run.
Police had been trying to arrest Neal since May 5, after officer Jason Miller of the VRPD stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 for having a canceled registration.
Miller said a female passenger fled the vehicle before he could exit his vehicle. Miller said he notified other police units and the woman, identified as Neal, was located and detained by officer Francheska Walden.
Meanwhile, Miller found two more people in the car— the driver, and another passenger.
During a search of the car, officers discovered what they said was approximately 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as several syringes.
Miller reported that during the investigation, it was determined that all three people had active warrants. Miller said Neal had an active warrant for shoplifting from Douglasville authorities.
All three people were then arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, and Neal was also charged with obstructing an officer.
Miller said after the arrest, Neal started to complain of chest pains and was taken to Tanner Emergency Room for treatment.
But once at the hospital, police said Neal fled again and could not be located.
Then in late August, police said they received information about Neal from Alabama police. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Neal was arrested in Alabama on unspecified charges.
On Aug. 24, deputies from the Sheriff’s office traveled to Alabama to transport Neal to the Carroll County Jail.
Neal was denied bail.
