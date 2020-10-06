Lawmen are looking for one man after arresting another last week in what they say was the breakup of an auto parts theft ring.
Earl Lamar Renfroe, 40 of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with eight counts of felony theft by taking, seven counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, and one count of criminal trespass, according to Carroll County sheriff’s deputies.
A man identified by deputies as Adam Dempsey is currently wanted by law enforcement for multiple felony theft by taking charges, and criminal damage to property.
On Sept. 24, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was notified by River’s Pool and Fletcher’s Landscaping that several catalytic converters had been cut from the underside of the vehicles at both locations. A sheriff’s office investigator, Jeremy McCormick, responded to the scene.
McCormick reviewed video footage, which revealed two white men, wearing gloves and partial face coverings, removing the catalytic converters and exiting the scene driving a silver Honda Odyssey van.
Investigators were able to determine the vehicle was registered to Renfroe based on the vehicle’s tag visible in the footage. It was also discovered that Renfroe’s physical description matched one of the two suspects and that he owned a business, West Rome Trading Post in Rome.
McCormick and Investigator Adam East went to Renfroe’s business in plain clothes, inquiring about how to buy and sell merchandise. McCormick saw the Honda matching the description of the suspect vehicle and also observed the same gloves and face-covering in the windshield, along with a bucket with pieces of catalytic converters inside.
With the assistance of the GBI, Floyd Police Department, and Rome Police Department, Renfroe was presented with a search warrant of the property, contents, vehicles, and electronic devices.
When the search warrants were executed, it was discovered Renfroe was in contact with an individual identified as Adam Dempsey during the time of the thefts. Dempsey was contacted by phone and he admitted he and Renfroe were business partners and they had worked together to cut off the catalytic converters.
Dempsey explained to law enforcement that the duo would choose businesses within a 100-mile radius of Rome, in an effort to not be caught.
Dempsey said that the two were responsible for thefts from Fort Payne, Alabama, Gilmer County, Ellijay, East Ellijay, City of Carrollton, and Carroll County.
When told to turn himself in, Dempsey refused. He is currently wanted for multiple felony theft by takings and criminal damage to property.
Renfroe was issued a $50,000 bond and is no longer in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
“We appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our Investigators and for the assistance of so many other jurisdictions that have pending charges on these individuals as well,” said a statement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
“Without the diligence and follow-through of all these agencies working together, these individuals may still be out stealing from hard-working local business owners. We hope that Dempsey has left his days of crime behind him and will turn himself in without incident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.