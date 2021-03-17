A Carrollton man faces a felony offense charge for tampering with evidence during a traffic stop.
Jason Pat Driver, 44, was arrested early Wednesday by Carrollton Police and charged with tampering with evidence. Officers said he allegedly diluted illegal drugs in a beverage and destroyed paraphernalia while officers dealt with another person during the traffic stop.
At around midnight Tuesday, an officer noticed a vehicle without a working tag light drive along Ben Scott Boulevard, according to a CPD incident report. The report said the officer contacted dispatchers and conducted a traffic stop.
The officer reported that he approached the vehicle from the passenger side. The report states Driver was in the passenger seat while another family member sat at the wheel.
Driver was said to be sweating and that he appeared to be in a panicked state as he helped his family member find her instructional permit and registration. The officer suspected him to be on some type of central nervous system stimulant, the report says.
Upon receiving the family member's instructional permit, the officer requested Driver for his license, which he did not have. As a result, the officer asked the family member to step out of the vehicle since she did not have the legal authority to drive without a license.
As the family member stepped out, the officer reportedly heard glass shatter on the asphalt, which he suspected to be a smoking pipe for illegal drugs. The officer questioned the family member if she dropped something, but he realized she did not drop anything upon her reaction, according to the report.
The report said the officer then noticed Driver moving around inside the vehicle. The officer turned on his flashlight underneath the vehicle and noticed broken glass by the front passenger seat, according to the report.
The report said Driver was told to step out of the vehicle. As Driver did so, the officer reported that he saw him crush the remaining glass with his foot. Driver was immediately told to stop and to remain in the vehicle, according to the report.
After being interrogated, the report said Driver told the officer that he poured a small bag of methamphetamine into a bottle of Sprite and shook it up and then threw the pipe on the ground. Upon inspecting the bottle, the officer said he saw a small clear bag inside, which the report says is commonly used for packaging illegal narcotics.
Driver was arrested based on the officer's findings. The report noted that Driver was not seen in possession of illegal drugs or paraphernalia, so he did not receive additional charges.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Driver remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail without a set bond.
