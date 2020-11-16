Two people have been arrested after police said a man was shot after failing to pay a debt for marijuana.
Sidney Emory, 28 of Carrollton, and Shatara Shackleford, 29 of Carrollton, were both arrested Saturday by the Carrollton Police Department.
Emory was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Shackleford was arrested for manufacturing or possessing with intent to distribute and possession of knife or firearms during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
On Saturday, Carrollton Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound on Banks Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was no longer on scene and officers were told he was heading to the hospital.
Officers conducted a sweep of two units, and Shackleford was inside one unit. During the sweep, an officer also saw brass knuckles and what appeared to be a pool of fresh blood.
One of the various individuals on scene told officers that he heard a dispute, then after a while, one gunshot. He then went outside and saw a man lying between two cars.
Police said that the victim had purchased marijuana from Shackleford on a separate date and only made a partial payment. She confronted the victim, however payment was still not received.
Later, Emory, identified by police as a friend of Shackleford, also confronted the victim, causing an argument that resulted in the victim being shot by Emory. Police said that Emory left, but later turned himself in while investigators were on scene.
Both Emory and Shackleford were still in the custody of the Carroll County Jail as of Monday morning. The victim’s condition was unknown as of press time Monday.
