Police arrested a Villa Rica man Wednesday saying he falsely accused a family member of an assault with which he is now charged and claimed to be another relative whom he resembles.
Villa Rica Police charged Malcom Martez Montgomery, 28, with aggravated assault, giving false name to law enforcement, false report of a crime, criminal trespass and battery-family violence.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a Myrtle Street residence in Villa Rica regarding a dispute between two men who might be armed, according to the VRPD incident report. When officers arrived, a man, later identified as Montgomery, approached their patrol car and appeared in shock while sweating profusely. The report says he claimed that another man had threatened to kill him while pointing a gun at him.
When asked to give his name, Montgomery reportedly told officers he was Brandon Mullins, who is his half-brother.
Montgomery explained how the incident transpired — a story police say was later debunked through the investigation — and showed officers where he said his “assailant” threw the weapon before running away, according to the report.
During the interview, the man Montgomery accused of threatening him, later identified as Juan Johnson, who is also a family member, drove by, according to Public Information Officer Keith Shaddix. The report said an officer followed Johnson, explained the investigation, and detained him without incident.
During the officer’s conversation with Johnson, the report said Johnson claimed that Montgomery was doing drugs at a party and became violent at some point. Johnson said Montgomery threw things throughout the location of the party — an apartment — and then drew a pistol on him. Johnson fled the scene and later returned, according to the report.
While all of that was happening, the report said Montgomery’s mother and the real Brandon Mullins contacted police saying Montgomery was giving a false name. At the time, officers believed the family was trying to get Johnson out of trouble, so they compared a photo of Mullins to Montgomery; the resemblance was too close, according to the report.
After further investigation, the report said Montgomery confessed to giving a false name because of recent trouble with the law. He was then transported to the police station, along with Johnson, according to the report.
Detectives questioned Montgomery, who was later released pending the investigation. He was picked up shortly after for the previous crime. After examining Johnson and Montgomery’s claims, detectives determined that it was Montgomery who drew the pistol and threatened Johnson’s life, according to the report.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail with a $12,500 bond to his name.
