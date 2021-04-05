A 23-year-old McDonough man was arrested Friday and charged with using a banking app to rob a man at a Carrollton apartment complex.
Richard Bryan Greene was charged with one count of armed robbery as well as charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during certain felonies.
According to a Carrollton Police Department report, a man told officers that he had been robbed by an acquaintance whom he had been visiting at West Woods Apartments on Lovvorn Road. The victim said he had gone to the apartments at about 5 p.m. to play video games with a man he knew only as “Rich” or “Richard.” While there, the man said he wanted to buy something online and asked the victim to use a banking app to send him the funds in exchange for cash.
After the victim sent $125 to the man via the app, the man went into a bedroom and returned with a pistol. Holding the weapon at his side, the man ordered the victim to leave, which he did. After calling the police and his brother for a ride, the victim saw the robber leave the apartment and drive away from the parking lot.
While the victim was talking with police, another officer stopped a black Cadillac being driven by a man who matched the description the victim had given authorities. The officer ordered the driver at gunpoint to exit his vehicle, which he did as other officers arrived at the scene.
Officers then searched the car, and the report alleges that about two pounds of suspected marijuana was discovered in a backpack inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, officers said they found an unloaded firearm in the waistband of the suspect, later identified as Greene, as well as $600 in cash.
Greene was taken into custody and taken to the Carroll County Jail, where he was still being held Monday afternoon.
The victim told police that he did not know what the robber wanted to buy online and denied that the transaction between them involved drugs. However, the victim admitted that he and the robber had been smoking marijuana while playing the video game.
