A Carrollton man was arrested this week after police say he incriminated himself in a stolen truck case.
Richard Long, 24, was arrested on Aug. 30 after allegedly telling officers that he had been driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
On Aug. 29, the owner of the stolen car went to the Carrollton Police Department to report that his brown, 2007 Chevy Silverado had been stolen during a prior incident on Adamson Square.
Police say that the victim initially filed a report on Aug. 21, but police say did not provide factual information due to his being impaired. The report indicates that the owner had been involved in an altercation on the square earlier.
According to a police report, the victim believed that a friend had parked his vehicle for him. It later turned out the truck had been stolen.
The owner told police that he had a number of valuable items in the vehicle, including a cell phone, a pistol valued at $900, and two automatic life jackets valued at $300 together.
When he spoke to police again on Aug. 29, the victim told officers that he would like to prosecute for the theft of his stolen vehicle and his personal belongings inside of it.
The city’s network of Flock cameras, which photographs vehicle license plates and compares them to a computerized database, had recorded the vehicle that same day at the intersection of Northside Drive and Bankhead highway. Video later showed the victim parking the truck in front of an Adamson Square restaurant. Police said when the victim left the vehicle is was unlocked and the engine was running.
A short time later, the report said, a man wearing a red hat, a white tank top, black pants with red stripes going down each leg, entered the truck and left the area. Police later identified that man as Long.
Carrollton police officer Cody Kenerly said that on Aug. 30, at approximately 7 p.m., he was notified by an off-duty officer that a man matching that description was at a convenience store on Alabama Street. When Kenerly arrived, he saw that Long was standing in front. Noting that Long matched the description, Kenerly approached him. After being informed of his Miranda rights, the report said, Long agreed to speak with the officer.
Kenerly reported that he asked Long if he was on the square the past weekend, and he answered ‘no.’ Then, Kenerly told Long that Carrollton police were looking for people involved in a fight on the square. When Long allegedly replied that he only saw the fight, Kenerly reported that the statement placed him on the square at the same time the vehicle was taken.
Long allegedly told police that after the fight he went to Magnolia Lake apartments to visit his mother. However, Kenerly said that Long could not tell him the apartment number.
The officer asked Long if he had seen the victim’s vehicle leave while he was on the square, and Long reportedly told the officer that the owner of the truck gave him the keys and told him to park it.
However, video surveillance shows that the keys were already inside the vehicle.
Long is said to have told Kenerly that after parking the truck behind a jewelry store, he gave the keys to a person he did not know, who was standing on the square where the fight took place.
The report says that Kenerly then told Long that there was a video of the vehicle leaving the square and that Long was the last one seen driving it — and that the truck was now missing.
Kenerly reported that when he told Long about items missing from the truck, Long allegedly told the officer that he had information that would help Kenerly with his case.
Long then told Kenerly that another Black man on the square took the gun from the truck before he drove it away. Long also allegedly told the officer that he had the victim’s cell phone because he was trying to return it.
Kenerly retrieved the cell phone, then asked Long if he would like to come back to the police department to fill out a written statement and Long said yes, according to the report.
Kenerly said that after Long finished the statement, he had him read it back to him. But Kenerly said he noted that the story had changed.
In his written statement, Long allegedly said that after parking the truck, he later returned to it and drove it to a friend’s house on South Meadowcliff Circle. He also said he decided to drive the truck to multiple locations because, the report says, Long “knew” that the truck’s owner had gone to jail.
Long also allegedly told officers that after leaving the truck on Meadowcliff Circle, he went back to check on it, only to find that the truck was gone.
When Kenerly asked Long if he knew where the truck was, Long claimed not to know.
After questioning Long, Kenerly placed him under arrest.
Long was taken to Carroll County Jail. He was charged with theft by taking, due to his own statements that he had driven the truck to multiple locations before parking it on Meadowcliff Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.