Ike O'Neal, Heard County Braves. O’Neal rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries with 2 touchdowns in the Braves’ 26-10 win over Pepperell on Friday.

M.J. Morris, Carrollton Trojans. Morris completed 15 of 22 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in Carrollton’s win agains Johns Creek .

Cameron Bolton, Central Lions. In his first start as a freshman, Bolton rushed 36 times for 201 yards and scored three touchdowns.

