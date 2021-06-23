An 18-year-old man was charged Tuesday after an incident in which guns were fired at a Bankhead Highway store, but no one was injured.
Omarion Montavious Jordan, of Stewart Street, was charged with firing a gun near a highway or street and reckless conduct in connection with the incident, which also sparked considerable curiosity among area social media users.
Carrollton Police were called to the QuikTrip convenience store at Old Airport Road at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found that Carroll County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene and had detained Jordan.
Witnesses at the store told officers that they had seen a man shooting at a vehicle at the gas pumps before a person in the vehicle returned fire. No one was injured, but a police report says that several shell casings were found scattered at the scene, and that the building and a pallet of soft drinks had been struck by bullets.
When an officer talked with Jordan, the report states he said he had been driven to the store by a man he knew only as Darious, after they had left a Villa Rica address where they had been smoking marijuana. According to the report, Jordan told the officer that he believed the marijuana had been laced with some other substance, one that made him feel strange.
The report states that Jordan told the officer that he began to “feel uneasy” as he and Darious approached the store and asked to be driven home. Instead, the driver dropped him off at the store. After going inside once, he said he went back in again, only to walk out again. That’s when he said he saw a blue car that was being driven by someone he told the officer “has been attempting to kill him after he refused to be part” of a street gang.
According to the report, Jordan told the officer he fired two shots in the air in an effort to attract the attention of a passing deputy’s patrol car “as a call for help.” As he then ran inside the store, he said he was being shot at from somewhere near the gas pumps.
A store employee told officers that once back inside the store, Jordan took off his clothes and lay face down on the floor awaiting the arrival of law officers.
The report adds that officers reviewed a video surveillance recording of the incident. According to the report, the video shows Jordan arriving at the store as a car passenger, entering the store for a short time, returning to the car but exiting the car as it was pulling away. The video shows that during this time a dark truck was parked at one of the pumps.
A few moments after Jordan is seen exiting the store, a blue car rapidly parks in front, according to the report. The report says the video shows Jordan running away from the car, but later approaching it. Two shots were then fired into the air and the blue car left the scene.
At that same time, the report says, the truck is seen pulling away from the gas pump. A hand is seen in the video holding a gun outside the vehicle’s sunroof and firing shots toward Jordan, striking the building.
The report states that police are continuing to investigate the incident. Jordan was taken to the Carroll County Jail where he was later released on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.