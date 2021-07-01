A huge crowd of people is expected for Sunday night's Independence Day concert and fireworks show -- and that means a lot of traffic on Carrollton's streets. But city police have a plan for handling it.
The launch site for the fireworks show, presented by the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is across Ben Scott Boulevard from the concert stage and will be located between the practice football field and the baseball field by Carrollton Junior High.
Traffic exiting the evening's event will flow steadily under the guidance of Carrollton Police officers. All streets leading to the event will be open until the beginning of the fireworks display.
Once the fireworks begin, “the curve” on Ben Scott Boulevard that separates the stadium from the tennis courts will be blocked and there will be no thru-traffic.
At the conclusion of the fireworks display, all vehicles on the “stadium side” will be limited to one-way travel to exit on the north side of campus. The traffic on the north side will exit via Wedgewood Drive, Trojan Drive, and Oak Avenue.
All vehicles on the “tennis courts side” will be limited to one-way travel to exit on the south side of campus. The traffic on the south side will exit via either Tom Reeve Drive which leads to Hays Mill Road, or Ben Scott Boulevard which leads to the Highway 166 Bypass.
Police will be directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic until traffic is cleared from the area.
For those who cannot attend the concert in person, Gradick Communications’ radio stations Kiss 102.7 and B-92 Country will be broadcasting the concert live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.