Carrollton police dispatched its Special Reaction Team (SRT) to apprehend a 41-year-old man who they say barricaded himself in his home with a shotgun on Saturday evening.
Jonathan Crawford of Carrollton was charged with simple battery involving family and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Before his arrest, officers had responded to a domestic dispute at a Lakeview Drive residence around 4 p.m. Crawford’s wife told officers that had been drinking and struck her multiple times in the stomach with a table, according to a Carrollton police incident report.
Once law enforcement gathered the wife’s statement, officers said they attempted to get Crawford’s side of the story; however, he was unwilling to communicate with authorities and locked the front door. One officer continued to speak with Crawford through the window, as fellow officers searched for another entrance.
Moments later, the policemen entered Crawford’s home through the back door. As they scoped the area, they were allegedly confronted by Crawford, who they say was wielding a shotgun. Officers immediately retreated out the back door in search of cover, according to the report.
After an hour of failed attempts of gaining Crawford’s cooperation, law enforcement requested the SRT’s assistance. SRT is a specially trained team that responds to the most dangerous high-risk situations in the police department’s jurisdiction.
The SRT arrived on the scene at 5:30 p.m. and began communications with the man. Police said that one of the SRT officers happened to know Crawford, so he led the cellphone discussion, according to Capt. Shannon Cantrell.
After a half hour, without Crawford making any threats, injuries, or shots fired, he voluntarily walked out of his home and was placed under arrest, according to Cantrell.
“One of the things that helped this go quicker was that Crawford was talking to someone he knew personally,” Cantrell said. “Normally, you have to build rapport with these people to get them to trust you.”
Crawford was released from Carroll County Jail after after posting a $4,000 bond.
