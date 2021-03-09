Authorities are still searching for a missing woman from Carrollton.
Stephanie Pittman, 43, went missing two weeks ago after authorities say she took an undisclosed amount of money from her employer and a family member.
Carrollton Police said Pittman was last seen Feb. 24 near the Ingles on North Park Street. She was reportedly wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans, according to officials.
Pittman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has blue eyes. Authorities said she left her vehicle behind and her cell phone is turned off.
Her family believes she may be in Virginia, according to Meredith Brown, the public information officer for the CPD. Authorities have not been able to confirm the family's theory. The family is concerned for her well-being due to the "unsettling statements" she made to them before leaving.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone makes contact with Pittman or can offer any information, contact Det. Seth Denney at 770-834-4451 or sdenney@carrollton-ga.gov.
