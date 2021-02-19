Police arrested a Carrollton man Wednesday and charged him with assaulting woman whom they said endured abuse for years as his girlfriend.
Robert Drew Norris, 39, was charged by Carrollton Police with aggravated assault and battery-family violence.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the Crown Inn regarding a family dispute, according to the CPD incident report. When police arrived, the report said a woman holding her ribs approached an officer and said she was beaten by her boyfriend. She said they both have been trying to get clean for the past three days, but her boyfriend, identified as Norris, had become aggressive that day due to his withdrawal.
The report said officers learned that Norris became angry because he thought the complainant was lying about going to a job interview. During an altercation, Norris is alleged to have choked and struck her. The victim said she feared for her life and thus kicked him in the head to escape.
The report said Norris told the officer that he was attacked first. However, the officer said in the report that Norris' statement did not match the evidence found in the motel room. Norris was placed under arrest and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
When officers asked the girlfriend if incidents like this have occurred in the past, the report said Norris "attacked her over 100 times in their relationship." She told the officer they have been together on-and-off for about three years.
As of Friday afternoon, Norris' bond has not been set and he remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
