An employee of a Carrollton massage spa has been accused of inappropriately touching two customers.
Fujun Chang, 48, of Carrollton was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual battery in connection with two incidents, according to a Carrollton Police Department statement.
Both incidents allegedly took place at Go Massage, a massage spa located at 1670 south Highway 27.
Police said that on May 6 and May 9, officers received two separate complaints that a masseur at the establishment intentionally made intimate physical contact without their consent. An investigation showed that the same male employee was involved in both incidents, police said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Chang remained in custody at the Carroll County Jail on the misdemeanor counts.
