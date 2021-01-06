Special to the Times-Georgian
Three Carrollton High School Class of 2020 student leaders were invited to their alma mater Wednesday for the reveal of a plaque commemorating the challenges their class faced in the year of the pandemic.
Mason Dill, Audrey Best, and Grace Shell took a few moments to read the plaque’s narrative, accompanied by an aerial photo of the delayed commencement ceremony that finally closed out the year. The plaque was placed on a high-profile wall across from the school cafeteria.
CHS Principal David Brooks noted that the Class of 2020 was, “the most exceptional year in Carrollton High School history.”
“We wanted to be sure to display it in a place with high visibility where everyone would see it,” said Brooks. “What this class endured is a great inspiration for all of our students, parents and visitors.”
After reading the plaque, the alumni reflected on what last year’s experience taught them.
“Be thankful for the opportunities you have and don’t take anything for granted because everything can be taken away in a split second, whether you like it or not,” said Mason, class president. Last year he signed to play football and lacrosse at Dean College, a private school in Massachusetts, but athletic seasons were cancelled and he is attending virtually this year.
Audrey Best, class valedictorian, is also appreciative of the “normal” aspects of high school life.
“It makes you realize how special the usual things you do really are, because we didn’t get to do them,” she said, referring to such senior milestones as honors night, prom, and full graduation celebrations. Audrey is a freshman at the University of Alabama and is attending some classes in person and some virtually.
Grace Shell, a leader in the Trojan Band, is a student at Kennesaw State studying nursing virtually right now, something she found to be difficult last spring as a high school senior, too.
“I really missed learning in person,” she said. “Even with support, with virtual you are basically having to teach yourself.”
Commemorating historical events is vitally important for the future of the school system, said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent.
“Carrollton City Schools has made a concerted effort to document history and share it with the community,” he said. “By recognizing [that] historic events and preserving them for posterity is foundational to school culture and pride.”
The plaque, produced locally by SignWorks, Inc., reads:
“The Class of 2020 endured a senior year like no class before it or since, all because a global pandemic brought a deadly virus to the U.S. and ultimately our own community in March of 2020. While the class enjoyed traditional fall activities, 2nd semester traditions were postponed then cancelled, including academic, arts, and athletic competitions. Prom and other memorable senior events also were sidelined. Even graduation was delayed, and when it was considered safe enough to hold commencement, only parents were allowed to witness in person this all-important milestone. But despite the challenges, the Class trudged ahead, and at the end, still posted record-setting academic performances including one of the highest graduation rates in school history. This plaque is a tribute to the Class of 2020’s perseverance, its determination, and its deep-seated dedication to what it means to be a Trojan — no matter what the fight.”
