Georgia Power has announced that employees from plants Wansley and Yates have received the 2019 “Spark of Energy” Award from Rivers Alive.
Employees at the two generating facilities received the award for collecting more than 1,500 pounds of trash on the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County.
Rivers Alive is Georgia’s annual volunteer waterway cleanup event that targets all waterways in the State. The event is held annually each fall and is a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program.
Rivers Alive presents the “Spark of Energy” award every year as a way to to honor organizers and volunteers from the previous year’s accomplishment.
Ken McBee, a senior compliance specialist at Plant Yates, accepted the award on Thursday. McBee was in charge of planning and executing the Chattahoochee River clean-up at McIntosh Reserve Park.
As a part of this cleanup, Yates organized a group of 25 Georgia Power employees from plants Yates and Wansley and an additional 200 members of the community.
The Rivers Alive 2019 Virtual Awards Ceremony opened with remarks from Rick Dunn, Director for the Environmental Protection Division, followed by comments from Katherine Zitsch, Director of Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District and Manager of Natural Resources for the Atlanta Regional Commission.
“Plant Yates and Plant Wansley are honored and excited to receive the Rivers Alive 2019 Spark of Energy Award,” said McBee. “We had a great group of dedicated volunteers that supported our river-cleanup. This successful event allowed us to give back to the community and to the environment.”
