It’s a scary thought, but it is time to begin thinking about the summer heat and how to entertain those “monsters” running around your home.
At least, that’s how Carrollton Center for the Arts is looking at the big return of summer camps for 2021. The theme for the multitude of youth camps that cover music, dancing, theater, painting, food and much more is Monsters: altogether screamtastic.
And since adults can be even more frightening, there’s one camp for the older set as well.
Registration opened on Monday, and adults can find a veritable catalog of possibilities to suit anyone’s creative interest on www.carrolltonarts.com/summercamps/.
Registration for these camps closes the Friday prior to the beginning of camp week. Each camp week is different, and all class days and/or times are subject to change. Minimum participation must be reached, and in the event that leads to a cancellation, those who registered will receive a full refund or they have the option of transferring that fee to another program.What is Carrollton Center for the Arts offering?
Visual Arts
Show Me Charcoals and Pastels: June 1-4 / 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Ages: 13-18
This camp is an introduction to how using charcoals and oil pastels to create rich tones, vibrant color drawings and creative scenery. Themes will include monster portraits, animals, landscapes, nature, cartoons and scary objects. Students will gain experience using the two media as well as understand shading, texture and form.
Imagination Factory Session I: June 1-4 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 5-7; Session II: June 14-18 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7
Explore the intersection of art and imagination through the media of clay, drawing and painting. Students will learn fun and exciting ways to hand-build awesome animal figures, pinch pots with summertime themes. Students will also learn how to color their art work using slips, underglazes and clear glazes.
The director for Imagination and Charcoals is Ashan Pridgon, and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Clay Camp Session I: June 1-4 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 6-12; Session II: June 7-11 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 6-12
From wedging to coiling to throwing on the wheel, learn how to transform clay into colorful creations. All supplies are included. Melanie Drew is the director, and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Retro Pop Art: June 7-11 / 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Ages: 13-18
Retro childhood and popular culture turns cartoons, movies, toys, vacations and family memories into pop art-style creations using oil pastels. Campers will learn techniques like blending, shading, texture, composition and color. This camp is for all levels of experience. The director is Ashan Pridgon, and the fee is $135 for members, $150 for non-members.
Creative Explorations: An Adult Art Camp June 14-18 / 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Ages: 18+
Adult campers create a fun project in clay, watercolor, charcoal drawing, printmaking and acrylics. Local artists Ashan Pridgon, Wanda Cox, Amy Watts, Cecile Redding and Marilyn Collins will teach students techniques similar to those used in their studio practice. Fee is $95 for members, $105 for non-members and includes all supplies.
Weaving: June 21-25 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-12
Transform thread into cloth, rugs and blankets. Director is Faye Byrd and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Clay Sculpture: June 21-25 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 8-12
This is a new camp with a variety of hand-building techniques to create sculpture. Campers will end the week with creative fantasy creatures and more. Director is Ashan Pridgon and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Jewelry Making: June 28-July 2 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 8-12
This camp looks into the world of bead and pendant making with clay. Director is Montana Dean and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Kiln-Fused Glass: July 6-9 / 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Ages: 13-18
Students will complete up to five projects using basic glass cutting techniques and a variety of glass products. No experience with glass needed. All tools and materials are included. Closed toe shoes and N95 masks are required. Director is Elizabeth Mobley and the fee is $170 for members, $180 for non-members.
Monster Puppet Camp (Online): July 6-9 / 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. / Ages: 8-12
Campers will sketch, research, draw and hand sew their own originally designed monster puppet in this digital camp. Many of the camp supplies will be provided in a kit. Director is Jonathan Reed and the fee is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
Crazy Clay Camp Session I: July 6-9 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7; Session II: July 12-16 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-12
Explore the possibilities of clay, roll slabs, pinch, coil and throw, before glazing and firing. All camp supplies provided. Director is Cecile Redding and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Think Big: Drawing July 12-16 / 5:30 — 8:30 p.m. / Ages: 13-18
Each student will be given a space in the Roush Gallery to plan and create a large, single work drawing using charcoal, graphite, oil pastels and other drawing materials. Alternate display and installation methods will be discussed. Supplies included with fee. Director is Marcella Kuykendall and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Art In the Park (Legends West) July 12-16 / 9-10 a.m. / Ages: 6-13
Art In the Park (Knox Park) July 19-23 / 9-10 a.m. / Ages: 6-13
These are free art activities camps in the neighborhood pavilions. No experience is required — just bring an adult to help out. Large groups, contact Marcella Kuykendall for pre-registration. Registration is required. Director for both is Melanie Drew.
Art Explorers Session I: July 12-16 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7; Session II: July 19-23 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7
Discover clay, painting, drawing, collage and more in a creative and imaginative environment. Director is Amy Boehms and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Acrylic Pouring: July 26-30 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 13+
Learn about the dirty pour or flip cup techniques, the color wheel and creating unique abstract art. Director is Faye Byrd and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Mad Science Art: July 26-30 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7
Participants will receive their own lab coat and goggles. Projects include making volcanoes and relief prints using leaves and flowers. Director is Meredith Woodward and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Music
Triple Threat! Drumming, Dancing and Theatre Games: June 14-18 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-12
Learn traditional West African drumming rhythms, expressive dance moves and theater games of different cultures. Directors are Mayra Rae Baumeister and Terra Currie, and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
“We Are Monsters!”: Youth Choir June 21-25 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 8-12
“We Are Monsters!” is a musical about a group of kids who find themselves in a monster cabaret filled with quirky characters like vegetarian vampires and rock n’ roll werewolves. Family and friends will watch a performance at the end of the week. The camp offers parts for more than 20 kids, plus an ensemble. Director is Deni Harling and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Carroll Symphony Orchestra Music Camp: June 28-July 2 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 6-18
Campers in Grades 1-12 connect and perform with members of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, study a major instrument and learn music history. Campers are asked to bring their instrument. Those interested in string instruments can bring their own, however, the center will have violins available. The camp fee of $75 for members, $85 for non-members covers five days of private lessons. Additional lessons can be scheduled throughout the summer. Directors are Terry Lowry and Samantha Lester
Introduction to Music through Guitar: July 26-30 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 10-15
Campers will learn the fundamentals of guitar technique, basic chord shapes, scale shapes and general guitar maintenance. Campers will be introduced to the basics of music theory, how to read sheet music and writing their own tunes. Campers who need to borrow a guitar for the week should contact the office. Director is Benjamin Gray and the fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Theater
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe Session I: June 7-19 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 8-12; Session II: June 7-19 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-12
Members: $150; Non-Members: $170. Director is Jenny Lyle. Performances will be Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. (Session 1) and 7 p.m. (Session II). Show Tickets: $5.
Rumpelstiltskin Is My Name: June 28-July 10 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 5-7 (camp will not meet July 5)
Campers will be cast in roles, learn lines, songs and dances, create simple sets and help make costumes for this musical. All actors/campers will receive a role and participate in all ensemble scenes. Members: $150; Non-Members: $170. Director is Tammy Barton. Performance will be on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m. Show Tickets: $5.
The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster and the Wolf: July 19-23 / 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. / Ages: 13-15
Members: $100, Non-Members: $110. Director is Cindi Winstead. Performance will be on Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. Show Tickets: $5.
FX Effects Zombie Apocalypse Camp: July 19-23 / Monday-Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. / Ages: 13-18
Learn to create ghoulish zombie creatures from professional make-up artists Greg and Sandra Solomon. Techniques such as shading and highlights, skin texture and wrinkles, wounds, tattoos and transfers will be taught. On the last day, campers will get to test their skills on dancers in the Musical Theatre camp. Supplies are included with registration. Members: $85; Non-Member: $95
Dance
Little Creatures Dance Camp: June 7-11 / 11 a.m. to noon / Ages: 3-4
This camp features games, crafts and other activities with movement and music that help develop gross motor, rhythm, coordination and musicality. The week will culminate with an informal demonstration for parents and friends. Director is Shawn Megorden. Fee is $65 for members, $75 for non-members.
Monstrous Dance Camp: June 21-25 / 9 a.m. to noon/ Ages: 5-7
This camp features games, crafts and other activities with movement and music that help develop gross motor, rhythm, coordination and musicality. The week will culminate with an informal demonstration for parents and friends. Director is Erin Poulson. Fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Dress Code for Little Creatures and Monstrous
Girls: Solid-colored leotard (please no patterns or designs), an attached skirt is allowed, pink tights, pink ballet slippers and black patent leather tap shoes.
Boys: White or black solid colored t-shirt (no patterns or designs), black athletic shorts, white socks, black ballet slippers and black oxford tap shoes.
Mini Dance Intensive: June 28-July 2 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-13
This program is not for beginners. A minimum of one year of Classical Ballet training, such as completing one year of Ballet I.
This camp features age appropriate ballet, jazz, tap and classical variations lessons. The week will culminate with an informal demonstration for parents on Friday. Students should bring a water bottle and a healthy snack (no nut products). Directors are Olivia White and Shawn Megorden. Fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Dress Code for Mini Dance Intensive
Girls: Solid-colored leotard (no patterns, designs or attached skirts), pink tights and pink ballet slippers, jazz and tap shoes.
Boys: White or black solid colored t-shirt (please no patterns or designs), black athletic shorts, white socks, and black ballet slippers, jazz and tap shoes. Black jazz shoes are optional for both genders.
Musical Theatre Camp: July 19-23 / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Ages: 8-13
This camp will help campers learn and hone their dancing, acting and singing skills. Participants will learn scenes from musicals, choreography for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and take part in a make-up camp in preparation for a showcase of their skills for parents and friends. Directors are Erin Poulson and Shawn Megorden. Fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Culinary arts
Young Chef’s Basic Pastry Camp: June 1-4 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 5-7
Young chefs will learn the basics of kitchen safety, nutrition and cooperation while exploring the science of baking. Recipes are easy for any beginning cook. Experienced master chef LaToya Gamble will discuss food safety and ingredient choice. All supplies for camp are provided. Fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Chef Junior Pastry Camp: July 6-9 / 9 a.m. to noon / Ages: 8-12
Young chefs will learn the basics of pastry baking and confectionery techniques from LaToya Gamble. Each day, young chefs will focus on a different dessert. At the end of the week, family members can come and celebrate the young chef’s achievements. Fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
There are still precautions also in place for COVID-19. Participants are required to social distance and will have temperature taken when entering the facilities. They also are asked to wash their hands in class often, wear masks in most activities and there will be a monthly COVID-19 form to fill out.
