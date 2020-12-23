The 2008 housing market crash had one effect on the county that is still being resolved: the phenomenon of the “pipe farm.”
During the recession in 2008 caused by the crash, developers building residential subdivisions in areas such as Temple were forced to abandon their plans. The streets and lots that had been laid out were left abandoned, along with water and sewer pipes that were left standing.
And there those pipes have stood, row upon row, like stalks standing in a fallow field, waiting for a new developer to take an interest.
William Osborne, Temple City Administrator, said that though some of these farms remain over a decade after the crash, they are mostly gone now. Construction in many one-time pipe farms continues, but most of these are now getting closer to buildout.
“There’s still a little bit of that, but we’re seeing buildouts now on all of those subdivisions that were started back 15-plus years ago,” said Osborne.
Osborne said that before the crash, developers had started construction on these subdivisions, including preliminary street construction and placing infrastructure including water and sewer lines.
But within the last two years, these subdivisions have resumed construction with new developers taking over, adding to a boost in new housing opportunities in Temple.
“Most all of our new residential construction has been in communities that would properly be identified as pipe farm communities,” said Osborne.
Some examples of these new residential construction include subdivisions such as Perennial Park, Lakeland Park, Webster Lake, and several others.
The Carroll County Board of Tax Assessor provides information on sale records within the county, and can be refined by neighborhood.
Within the Lakeland Park neighborhood, qualified residential sales show a stark contrast, before and after the recession.
Sales in 2006 to 2007 were typically between $32,000 to $85,000, with a handful of sales in the $200,000’s. However, as time progressed, a sale within the $200,000 became the norm, with the lowest sale price of 2020 being $217,000.
Perennial Park, another former pipe farm, has recorded the majority of its sales as properties built in 2019 or 2020, and has seen prices similar to Lakeland Park, with most sales in the $100,000’s and $200,000’s.
And while these prices may seem high, the median household income in Temple is higher than the Carroll County median, at $58,594, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which also estimates that only 3.6% of the Temple population lives in poverty, which is well lower than the county poverty rate of 15%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.