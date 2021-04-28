After a delay of one year, the Jeep Show is coming back to the Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
The fourth show, which features Jeep enthusiasts from all over showing off their classic to modern vehicles, will take place Saturday, May 8. The free event will also feature lots of activities for non-enthusiasts, including a tour of the newly refurbished Museum.
“This year, we’re going back and we’re picking up right where we left off,” said Museum Manager Wesley Berninger.
The show took a hiatus in 2020, as did most everything else, because of the coronavirus pandemic. While there will be precautions in place at this year’s show, the increased vaccinations against COVID-19 and the falling numbers of infections means that the show is on again this year.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Museum located at 1881 Stockmar Road. While the event is free, those who wish to register their vehicles must pay a $20 fee through the May 4 deadline, or $25 the day of the show. Awards for various classifications of vehicles will be presented at 2 p.m.
During the show, visitors will have full access to the Gold Museum and be able to pan for gold and gemstones at the facility that pays homage to Villa Rica’s past as the site of Georgia’s original gold rush.
Berninger said there is lots to see at the park. After undergoing an extensive renovation during 2019, the volunteers and other staff at the Museum spent the pandemic year adding new features and even more renovation, Berninger.
“While we were shut down with COVID, we didn’t just sit around doing nothing,” he said. “We got busy repairing and fixing and changing. And we’ve got a whole new gallery devoted exclusively to the Stockmars now, and a lot of other good things.”
The Gold Museum is located on the site of a ranch that belonged to H.A. “Buddy” Stockmar, whose family later allowed Villa Rica to build a park there. Along with exhibits related to the gold mining that took place on the site of the ranch is an exhibit related to Stockmar, who was himself an early Jeep enthusiast.
Stockmar was a dealer for Willys automobiles, which designed the military utility vehicle nicknamed “jeep” by G.I.s during World War II. More than that, Stockmar designed and patented farm equipment that could be used on surplus “jeeps” after the war.
With thousands of the cheap, reliable vehicles around in the postwar years, the Willys company searched for ways to market the Jeep. One way to do so was to make use of the Power Take-Off (PTO) at the rear of the Jeep, which allowed people to attach machinery that could be powered by the vehicle’s engine and drive shaft.
Stockmar patented a disc harrow that could be powered through the PTO, an attachment that effectively transformed the Jeep into a farm tractor.
Jeep shows allow owners of the vehicles to show off their vintage and modern machines, highlighting their off-road capabilities in the process. Among the usual food vendors at the Jeep show will be exhibitors showing off vehicle accessories and other automotive goods.
The show is partnered with the West Georgia Autism Foundation. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets, the proceeds of which will raise funds for the Foundation. The winner of the raffle will receive a child-size, battery-operated Jeep vehicle.
The show is open to Jeep models from 1941 to the current year, and the vehicles will be sorted into classifications such as Classic Jeeps, CJ Jeeps (models dating from 1954 to 1987) and three classifications of Wrangler, models YJ, TJ and JK.
Prior to the pandemic, the event drew good crowds. Berninger is hesitant to predict how the event will do after a year’s hiatus, but the online chatter that the event has been receiving has him hopeful for success.
“We don’t know whether it’s going to be a huge show this year,” he said. “Or, you know, we might have to build up some momentum again. Or it could be everybody and their brother comes out because they’re sick of being in the house. I, of course, am hoping everybody comes out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.