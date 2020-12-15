Two long-time members of the Carroll County School Board of Education said farewell on Monday.
Rob Cleveland of District One and Dr. Robert Pinckney of District Three each had their last board meeting on Monday during the board’s December meeting.
“I’ll say it’s been one great honor in my life, to serve Carroll County School System for 25 years, as a teacher, coach, and now board member,” said Cleveland.
A member of the school board for over seven years, Cleveland is a not only former educator and coach, he comes from a family of Villa Rica educators, with himself, his wife, and his parents all having taught in the Villa Rica schools.
“I wish you well and appreciate everything you’ve done. Thank you,” said board member Sandra Morris.
Pinckney was newly elected to the board in 2016, also representing the Villa Rica Cluster. He is also a former educator, serving not only as school superintendent in Long Island, but as an assistant principal, principal, dean of students, assistant superintendent for human resources, and more.
“It’s been a pleasure meeting all of you and working in the concept of the best interest of Carroll County Schools,” said Pinckney
“Y’all took the time to give up your life for the children of Carroll County, especially when Bob moved from New York down here,” said board member Bart Cater.
Succeeding the two will be Dr. Bernice Brooks for District One, which represents the Villa Rica Cluster, and Kerry Miller for District Three, which also includes Villa Rica.
“We look forward to have Mr. Miller and Dr. Brooks, seeing you guys at the next meeting. It’s going to be exciting and we’re looking forward to you guys coming on board and being a part of our group,” said board member and chair Bryant Turner
Monday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. will be the January work session for the BOE and the board meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
