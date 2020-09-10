Pilgrim’s Pride announced Thursday that Carrollton will receive $325,000 in community support from its “Hometown Strong” initiative.
The Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. program was announced in August when company its employees in the states where they have a presence, helping to ensure their job security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the chicken processor announced that Carrollton, along with Canton and Gainesville, would receive funds from the initiative. The total amount of funds that will be given to these three communities was almost $1.5 million.
Carrollton will receive $325,000 in community support, which could be used three key areas: food insecurity; community infrastructure and well-being; and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.
“It is always exciting to see our local industries giving so much to our community by providing a safe, motivating, rewarding environment for our citizens to be employed,” said Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason in a press release. “Thank you for the provisions that Pilgrim’s has implemented to protect our citizens from the coronavirus while continuing to work.”
Pilgrim officials will work with local leaders to identify where the funds will be used, according to the release, and all projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members may send suggested proposals for investment to hometownstrong@pilgrims.com.
Pilgrim’s Carrollton Production Facility employs 650 people with an annual payroll of more than $22 million. The facility supports 83 growers, paying them more than $18 million per year for their livestock.
“We are so grateful to leverage the ‘Hometown Strong’ initiative to move Carrollton forward in a positive way,” said Ricky Walker, Carrollton Complex Manager. “Working together with leaders in our community, we want to benefit our team members and neighbors in a meaningful way.”
