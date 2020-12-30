With runoff day a week away, Sen. David Perdue made a pit stop in Bremen on Wednesday for his “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour.
Earlier this month, Perdue made a stop in Carrollton during his campaign efforts. On Wednesday, he returned to the west Georgia area, this time making his pitch for reelection to a Haralson County audience.
Muse Farms hosted the state’s senior U.S. senator, where a crowd of over 50 awaited Perdue, who addressed the residents with a simple message: “vote.”
During the November general election, Perdue failed to overcome the 50% threshold of votes statewide, securing only 49.7% votes, triggering the runoff election against his opponent Jon Ossoff, who trailed closely behind at 47.9%.
Early voting ended today, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. in Carroll County and at 5 p.m. in Haralson County. After that, the next chance to vote in person will be Jan. 5.
