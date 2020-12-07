Crews are racing against the weather this week to get a section of Bankhead Highway repaved before temperatures drop too low, preventing the work from getting done.
Carrollton officials announced last week the section of the road between Cedar Street and Thomas Newell Way would be repaved as part of the revitalization project there.
A Facebook post by the city on Friday said that residents should expect delays while traveling along Bankhead Highway, or find alternate routes.
The first phase of this project began in August 2019 and is significantly changing that 2,200-foot section of Bankhead by removing two lanes.
The “road diet” — like someone wanting to lose inches off their waist — narrows the roadway from its current five lanes to three, including a center turn lane. It will also add pedestrian and landscaping improvements to that section.
City Manager Tim Grizzard said the crews working on the project need weather that is above 45 to 50 degrees to pave that section of the road.
City Engineer Tommy Holland added these workers will have to wait for the weather to warm back up if the temperature drops below that, which could mean waiting until the spring to continue working.
“I was afraid it was turning cold and will stay cold,” Holland told the Times-Georgian on Monday. “I’ve been holding my breath because it’s getting into that time of year where it’s difficult to tell one week to the next what it’s going to do.”
Because the work requires warmer weather and paving companies are getting ready to shut down for the winter, Grizzard said crews want to complete work on that section as soon as possible.
Holland said paving companies will try to continue working as long as there is warmer weather.
The high temperatures for the next three days will not be above 50 degrees until the second half of the week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to get warmer throughout the week into the 60’s, according to the National Weather Service website.
“We don’t ever know, sometimes it will turn cold and warm back up,” Holland said. “It could warm back up and stay in the 60s and 70s through the end of the year. The resurfacing is really the area where you’re only putting out a thin layer of asphalt and the temperatures are critical and they have to wait until 45 degrees, preferably 50 degrees and rising.”
Holland said having to wait until the spring would not increase costs because the project was already bid out to contractors before the project began. The project is being done by Marietta-based Baldwin Paving and belongs to them, he added.
He said the paving was supposed to be done before Thanksgiving, but he said he could not get the construction equipment scheduled for the work to be done.
The first phase of the project has a price tag of $2.7 million and was awarded to Baldwin Paving, Holland said. But while the city received a $1.5 million grant from the Georgia Road and Tollway Authority in 2018, the remaining money will come from the city’s reserves and potentially out of its SPLOST funds.
Additional work will still need to be done to relocate utilities and traffic signals, as well as landscaping, which city officials say carries a price tag of $720,000.
As of Monday, Baldwin Paving has been paid approximately $1.3 million, or nearly half of the total project, Holland said.
The city will eventually shrink the current five-lane highway to two lanes and a turning lane from Cedar Street to the intersection of Bankhead Highway and the Carrollton Bypass.
When the project was created, the city council thought this would lead to better traffic flow, business success and further construction opportunities.
Grizzard said that he and other city officials have not started discussing the second phase of the project and added it could “be a while” before work continues down the highway. Instead, he said city officials will turn their attention to beautifying the Maple Street corridor next to the University of West Georgia.
The beautification plans for Carrollton focus on four corridors, including Bankhead, the Maple Street, Alabama Street and Highway 27 corridors.
