A 20-year-old Temple man was arrested Thursday after police say he stole an ambulance after leaving a mental health facility in Villa Rica.
Travon Williams was described by police as a patient on Willowbrooke at Tanner Health System’s Villa Rica campus. He was charged with one count of theft, at the felony level in the incident.
Williams was on the inpatient unit of the Willowbrooke campus when he “eloped,” or left from the facility at around 9:30 a.m., according to a joint release from the sheriff’s office and Tanner Health System. “Elope” is a term used by Tanner.
As Willowbrooke staff were responding outside in an effort to bring the patient back into the facility, Williams allegedly left the facility in an ambulance that was on premises to transport another patient.
Authorities said the patient who was being transported had exited the ambulance with a staff member before the vehicle was taken.
Authorities said Williams left the health system property in the ambulance, traveling down McCurdy Road and abandoning the vehicle at the intersection of Harlan Lane Road and McCurdy Road. During this, he allegedly attempted to stop several private vehicles.
Multiple law enforcement agencies — including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Villa Rica Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division — responded to the incident and safely apprehended the patient at 10:05 a.m. in a field off Harlan Lane Road.
No injuries were reported during the incident. The patient was not armed during the incident.
At the time of the press release, Williams was currently detained at the Carroll County Jail. His bond had not been set by Thursday evening.
Willowbrooke at Tanner staff are working with the sheriff’s office for the patient’s care, according to the release.
