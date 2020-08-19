EDITOR'S NOTE: As a result of a production error, this article, meant to accompany a series of photos of the 'Bigfoot Brothers" on the front page, was not published.
The Bigfoot Brothers are on the hunt in Carroll County's parks, and they're looking for names.
The Carroll County Parks Department has started a contest to help name these two furry urban legends, who may be spotted in various county recreation sites over the next few months.
COVID-19 has prevented the parks from providing the usual fun and interactive activities during the Spring and Summer season, so the naming contest was introduced as a substitute.
The parks closed in the early days of the pandemic, but have been open since May. However, many facilities are still unavailable in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
The brothers are described by parks department officials as fun-loving and, as you might expect, are the ultimate hide-and-seek champions. But if you are wandering through the county's parks and happen to spot one of the 'Bigfeet', park staff encourages you to post your sighting on social media with the hashtag #squatchincarrollparks.
Name suggestions can be made through a post on the Carroll County Facebook page, or by emailing the suggestions to bparsons@carrollcountyga.com.
Submissions for the contest will be taken through Aug. 26, at which point the top submitted names will be selected and voted on by the community.
Two winners will receive a price that includes a park pass, which is good for one-year access to all the Carroll County parks. Five rounds of putt-putt golf and a custom gift basket are also part of the prize.
Winners for the contest will be announced on Aug. 31, or five days after voting begins.
