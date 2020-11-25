The issue of food insecurity in Carroll County has been a concern for years. But during 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue only got worse.
Food insecurity — which is the lack of reliable access to quality, nutritious food — can be linked to many causes and will vary by person. It has been connected to not only being able to access healthy foods but also to proper education on how to find, cook, and eat those foods, and the ability to pay for them in the first place.
When the coronavirus entered the county in 2020, the resulting economic impact brought high levels of unemployment.
Denise Taylor is the Senior Vice President, Chief Community Health and Brand Officer at Tanner Health System and has been tackling the issue of food insecurity in Carroll and surrounding counties.
“It’s always been a troubling issue and one that we’ve been trying to address, but now it’s an even greater need because of the pandemic and we’ll probably go on for months into the future,” said Taylor.
The problem of food insecurity, Taylor said, is an issue of access; that is, an issue of an individual being able to get the foods they need. But right now, as the pandemic rages on, Taylor said the issue is distribution.
This stems to the fact that there are a greater number of people in need, and not enough food to serve them all.
“What you’re seeing is that the organizations able to assist people with food now are having difficulty accessing the food to give away themselves,” said Taylor.
Organizations are having to adapt how they serve the community, too. Such resources as the Carroll County Soup kitchen now have limited hours and a ban on inside dining due to the pandemic.
Part of an increase in need could be attributed to the increasing unemployment numbers. In April, unemployment rates had reached an all time high in Carroll County.
And while the rate started to drop off in the following months, it still remained anywhere from two to three times higher than that same time in 2019.
The need is seen across the state, too, as students in public schools in Georgia, including Carroll County, can now receive free lunches for this school year due to an increased number of households in financial straits.
“You have so many people unemployed right now so the problem is compounded, it’s not just a food desert issue right now,” said Taylor. “There are many people living in food deserts, but right now you’re talking about people who are living in greater poverty and unemployment than we had nine months ago.”
