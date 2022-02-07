When people love something, they often try to preserve it. That applies to hometowns too.
Artist David Boyd Jr. is a lifelong native of Coweta County, where he currently still resides. His love for his hometown of Newnan inspired him to create pieces of art that capture memories of the city.
“I’ve always been here in Newnan and still here. I never got out,” Boyd said.
Southern Impressions is the current exhibition that Boyd has on display in the Roush Gallery in the Carrollton Center for the Arts. Boyd’s “landscapes of rust” paintings are inspired by his memories of growing up in Newnan and work to preserve the rusting memorabilia of the rural south.
Southern Impressions is a theme he has been interested in for a while. He wants to paint the Newnan region because as time goes on buildings and scenery will change. The oldest painting in the show is five years old and the newest being fresh off the easel.
Boyd has galleries that he paints for, but When Boyd is painting for himself he completes more paintings for Southern Impressions.
“Just because I painted it for a particular reason, it might speak to someone else in a completely different way,” Boyd said. “People that respond to it are responding to it because it reminds them of a memory, of a moment.”
Boyd left Newnan to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in 1991 and returned to begin teaching after graduating in 1995.
“I wanted to be a cartoonist, so I studied Illustration,” Boyd said. “My dad was a cartoonist … I wanted to be just like my dad, only cooler.”
Boyd taught middle and high school level art for 19 years at The Heritage School, a private school in Newnan, which he also attended in his youth. He retired about five years ago to pursue his art career full-time and raise his family.
He spent most of his life trying to get out of Newnan after growing up Downtown in a neighborhood where everyone knew him. Even before Boyd attended school for art, he had tapped into his artistic side since growing up with parents that promote creative expression.
Boyd’s childhood friends would pay him to draw cartoons or design logos for them. He also was hired to paint some mururals as well.
“I did spend most of my life trying to get out of here. I wanted to go do something cool. I wanted to go live in New York or live in San Francisco. [Newnan] was such a great place to be. When I was a kid, and I grew up in Downtown, you know I had friends that lived in the neighborhood and we could ride our bikes and everyone felt pretty safe. Everyone knew me growing up, so they all kinda kept an eye on me. My best friend’s family actually took me to Savannah when we were about 14 or 15 and she’s the one that took me to see SCAD…I had an art teacher at Heritage who wasn’t from around here. She was from New Hampshire. She was like this kid needs to go to an art school. I don’t think my parents knew anyone who had been to art school. I was really lucky that people knew that I had this talent that needed to be nurtured.”
In high school and college, Boyd had his own painting services and was hired to paint houses for a construction company for a few years. He was able to support himself through this work, but after hiring others to work alongside him, he began to not enjoy the business of being someone’s boss.
When Boyd was 23, he began teaching at the Heritage School he attended as a kid. But, after about ten years he wanted to do more for himself, so he began taking his own art more seriously which also filled in free time after Boyd quit smoking.
“Amy Poehler’s got this great quote in one of her books…We shouldn’t ask people what they want to do, but we should ask them what they don’t want to do. I always felt that I didn’t fit that nine to five mold. I wanted to do something different. I just didn’t think I could sit at a desk all day and I wanted to work for myself.”
A friend of Boyd saw some of his work and suggested he attend her pleinair bootcamp, which was a one day workshop. He was inspired by the instructor completing a 30 minute painting because it fit with his attention span. Afterwards, he began taking his own art much more seriously and started selling his artwork through a group called Daily Painters. Boyd was in his early thirties.
“They are people who paint every single day, small things, affordable paintings for under $150 bucks,” Boyd said. “Some of these people were selling 30 paintings a month…That’s kind of where it got started. I was painting from life every day.”
Boyd mentioned that he did not learn his art skills from school, but from other people through workshops. When Milly Gosh would bring in painters to Newnan, Boyd would get to spend a few days with them. This experience inspired him to begin his own art school. He has a few people that spend a week learning with him every couple of months.
“I paint my life. It’s really really simple, really really easy,” Boyd said. “It’s just a great way to live. I’m always looking for something to paint…It’s been a great journey so far.”
