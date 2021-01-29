Overall crime did not change significantly for Carroll County in 2020 from 2019, but the number of murders shifted drastically.
During the past year, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported that four murders took place, which is four more than the previous year. The Times-Georgian reported in 2020 the murders of Barbara Gibson, Christopher Parker, Christopher Cook, and one woman who was unnamed at the time.
The sheriff’s office provided data for crimes investigated by its deputies, including both violent crimes such as murder and felony assault as well as non-violent crimes such as fraud and theft. According to that data issued this week, the crimes of felony assault, arson, and robbery all occurred at higher rates in 2020 than the previous year.
There were a total of 172 felony assaults, 10 cases of arson, and 16 robberies in 2020. In 2019, there were 127 felony assaults, 7 cases of arson, and 11 robberies.
However, there were decreases in other crime categories that offset these increases. Last year, there were three kidnappings, 288 cases of criminal damage, 312 cases of burglary, 16 cases of rape, 296 cases of fraud, and 718 cases of theft, which include entering autos.
In 2019, there were 343 cases of burglary, 20 cases of rape, 336 cases of fraud, and 761 cases of theft.
The sheriff’s office serves the county, which is approximately 500 square miles and is made up of 105 sworn officers. Sheriff Terry Langley oversees the agency. He was first elected in 2001 and is currently in his sixth term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.