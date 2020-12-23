Whether it’s a new home, older home, or an apartment or mobile home, the options for housing in Carroll County can depend on where someone settles.
If you choose a town like Carrollton or Villa Rica, you obviously have more options, including student housing, senior living, and subsidized low-income houses. Even towns like Bowdon or Temple have options like apartments, while housing choices in the more rural parts of the county are limited to subdivision houses, new homes, or the buying or rental of established homes.
The issue with all these options, however, is affordability. No matter how varied a resident’s choices might be when it comes to housing, making that choice depends on how much of an investment the resident can make.
But location is also a factor in affordability. Carroll Tomorrow, an economic development organization, estimates that the price for apartments within the Carrollton, Bowdon, and Villa Rica areas can range from $550 to $1,000 per month. In the more rural areas, where home rentals are an option, the cost can be much higher.
The average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Carrollton is $824 a month, according to the Apartments.com website. Since the Census Bureau estimates the median income of Carroll County is $49,000 annually, that monthly rental accounts for 20% of that median income.
Someone with a higher income obviously has more housing options, but those who are underemployed, or not making a living wage, are just in much need of housing as everyone else. Their options are obviously fewer.
Buying in
the County
For those who can buy a home, the price they might pay in Carroll County runs the gamut.
The Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors provides records of sales within the county. The average price for a home, based on the data provided by that office, was calculated to be approximately $161,000 in 2019 and approximately $191,000 in 2020.
Since Jan. 1, there have been about 500 qualified sales of residential properties in Carroll County, with the lowest sale going for $0 and the highest going for over $1 million.
From Jan. 1 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, there were a similar number of sales. However, the most expensive property in the county was $630,000 and the lowest sale was $3,500.
Mobile home parks
Mobile homes, or manufactured housing, is another housing option. Like houses and apartments, they can be either rented or bought.
Out of the nearly 500 qualified sales of residential properties in 2020, the Assessors office said there had been nearly 40 mobile home sales, with the average price being approximately $68,000.
In 2019, however, out of the nearly 500 sales, the Tax Assessor had a record of only five sales for mobile homes. And the average price was much higher, at approximately $125,000.
Going one year earlier in 2018, there had been 10 sales recorded, with an average of approximately $80,000.
Student housing
and Senior living
With the University of West Georgia located in Carrollton, students have the unique option of off-campus student housing within the city. Senior citizens, on the other hand, can find housing suited to their particular lifestyle needs across the city.
But students and senior citizens have one thing in common: they are targeting specific demographics within the area, and adjusting their amenities accordingly.
Student apartment complexes in Carrollton typically will offer units intended to be shared with roommates, whom the student may or may not know.
For students who live on campus, university housing is part of the cost of their education. They are charged by the semester, ranging anywhere from $2,927 to $3,672, according to the UWG website. With a Fall semester consisting of approximately four months, this averages out to approximately $732 to $918 a month.
Low-income housing
The Carrollton Housing Authority is one resource in the county that provides low-income housing. These units are subsidized through government programs, based on 30% of the family’s gross annual income.
The Housing Authority of the City of Carrollton has five housing communities located within the city: Griffin Homes, Ingram Homes, Thomas Homes, Elder Circle, and Alabama Circle developments.
Two of these developments are designated for elderly and disabled families only and three are multi-family sites.
The housing authority also has public housing in the form of the Little River Non-Subsidized Housing Program. This program has two and three-bedroom houses and duplexes with rates starting at $350 to $750, depending on the unit.
