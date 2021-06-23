A one-time segregated school in Carrollton could soon become a multi-purpose site for the community.
Dr. Brent Harris, physician and owner of the building that once housed George Washington Carver School, plans to utilize the site by building loft-style residential homes in one section and an event center in the lower building.
“It’s a cool building,” said Harris. “The city wanted to demolish the building, but there is nothing wrong with it; it’s all brick.
“Since all of the rooms in the upper building are sectioned off like classrooms, it would be a perfect size for loft-style community living.”
The public will be able to utilize the lower building to host events, but it will primarily be used as a space for students attending Liberty Eagle Academy, Harris said.
Carver High opened in 1954 as a segregated, consolidated high school for Black students from Carrollton and rural Carroll County. It closed in 1969 when county schools were desegregated and for a time afterward was known as the Alabama Street Elementary School, serving an integrated student body.
But those who attended the all-Black school have fond memories of the years they spent there and have an emotional attachment to the building.
Some of those have questioned how Harris obtained the building, since it was originally owned by the City of Carrollton and was being leased to CAFI (Community Action for Improvement) for use of the Head Start program.
According to Harris, the property was sold at a “fire sale” price because the prior lenders were involved in a lien situation that forced them to sell the property quickly. He said the property was sold to him to “get demolished for land.”
Harris added that it was a blind purchase, and when he saw the building he didn’t want to get rid of it because he saw potential there.
Last year, Harris went to the city with a plan to locate a molecular testing lab there, but those plans were scuttled after an outcry from the community. As of now, no plan for the building is set in stone. Harris said that in the next month or so, he hopes to have someone out there doing laser measurements of the property.
“This has just been sitting here, but we are planning to do something with it this year, it just depends,” said Harris. “It’s all cement block. It just needs to be scraped and painted, new windows, and some roof work done because there are roof leaks.”
Until then, Harris said he will continue taking time to regroup and figure out the best way to honor the historic building.
Carolyn Gray, an alumna of Carver High, said that she has nothing against Harris, but she doesn’t understand what he could possibly want with the building.
“I don’t have anything against Mr. Harris,” said Gray. “There will be a problem with any of the owners that want to destroy the building; that’s just how it is.
“Every Black person in Carroll County attended this school, and tearing it down or using it for other things it’s just like our history has been thrown down the trash with it.”
Back in 2020, Harris made an announcement on his Facebook page saying that he would “consider” applying for a national historic site designation, but has not spoken of it since.
Gray, who has been working on the idea of a Carver High museum for 10 years, told the Times-Georgian that she had spoken with Harris once, offering her assistance to him and others involved, but never heard anything back.
“The superintendent at the time, Trent North, had promised us part of the building,” said Gray. “But it was never put into words. We then asked for it to be put into words, but the Carrollton School Board never did it, and a few years later we were told that the building was bought.”
After all the failed attempts, Gray said that she has finally given up on the idea of alumni owning part of the building, or even being a part of the process.
“There is nothing in the City of Carrollton that commemorates African Americans,” said Gray. “I hoped that city would step up and claim the property because we don’t have the funds to afford it.
“I think Mr. Harris has learned that the Black community has the final say of what the building will be used for,” said Gray. “Whatever plans Mr. Harris has, God has plans too, so may the best man win.”
